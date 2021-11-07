Pak opposition raises questions about Imran Khan’s relief plan





Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice Chairperson Sherry Rehman questioned Prime Minister Imran Khan’s relief plan on Saturday and said she rejected the latest oil price hike, media reported local. Rehman wondered how a relief program that amounts to just 5 rupees a day for just 20 million people would reduce a household’s financial stress, Dawn reported.

According to the Pakistani publication, Rehman regretted that days after announcing a “so-called back-up plan”, the government dropped a gasoline bomb at midnight, forcing a further increase in oil prices of Rs 8.14 per liter. . She pointed out that for the third consecutive month, the price of gasoline has broken all previous records and now stands at Rs 145.8 per liter. It is the first time in Pakistan’s history that the prices of all petroleum products have exceeded 110 rupees per liter. This has an obvious impact on the prices of goods in all sectors.

She said that due to constant spikes in food inflation, the price of cooking oil has increased by 130%. “Who can still cook in Naya, Pakistan? With a gas tariff increase of 300 pc, who can afford to use their stoves? It is only a matter of time before a humanitarian disaster strikes. produce in Pakistan this winter, ”noted Rehman. “The gasoline bomb will raise prices in all sectors and to say that oil prices in the region have increased is a false answer; when PPP faced double global oil prices, we managed to keep domestic oil prices less than half of what they are now. So this argument is up to no one, ”Rehman said.

On Wednesday, Imran Khan announced the “country’s largest” subsidy program worth Rs 120 billion, offering a 30% discount on ghee, flour and pulses to support 130 million people in s away from the impact of inflation. Meanwhile, a multi-party opposition alliance – the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday decided to organize anti-inflationary protests across the country against the Pakistani government Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by the prime minister. Imran Khan. (ANI)

