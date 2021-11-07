Politics
Will President Jokowi clean up the cabinet?
JATIM TIME – Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reportedly intends to reshuffle or reshuffle Indonesia’s Forward Cabinet. This coincided with the retirement of the TNI commander, Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, and was replaced by TNI General Andika Perkasa.
According to various sources, the head of the Department of Political and Social Change of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) Arya Fernandes, has been reported by various sources.
“After his retirement, I think Pak Hadi will be entrusted with a particular task by the president. He can be accommodated in a ministerial post or in another post”, he declared on Sunday (11/7/2021).
Another thing that prompted the cabinet reshuffle was the Jokowi administration, which had entered its third year. This period, according to Arya, is a good time to assess the performance of her firm.
“The Jokowi-Ma’ruf cabinet is in its third year and of course it is the right time for the government, for the president, to reassess the performance, the achievements, the performance of the ministers,” he said. declared.
In addition, the entry of the PAN into the coalition is also another factor of reshuffle in the near future. Arya believes that Jokowi will give the PAN a seat in return for the political support given. “I think I suspect there will be some sort of accommodation for PAN in the cabinet seat,” he said.
Moreover, next year has entered a political year to prepare for the general election of 2024. In this case, Arya believes that Jokowi will again ask for the commitment of his ministers to work with the government.
Even so, Arya doesn’t know exactly when Jokowi will make this cabinet reshuffle. However, he suspects that the reshuffle will be done in the near future.
“If I suspect that there will be a reshuffle in the future, I don’t know when. At least because there are 3 conditions that allow this to happen,” he said.
