



Boris Johnson has been accused of waging a coordinated smear campaign against a Westminster watchdog to avoid scrutiny of his alleged misconduct. SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has written to UK’s top civil servant Simon Case calling for a formal investigation into the attacks on Kathryn Stone OBE, the parliamentary commissioner for standards. It comes after the government tried to block the suspension of disgraceful Tory MP Owen Paterson who broke lobbying rules by defending the interests of private companies who paid him at least 500,000. Ministers also demanded an overhaul of the MPs standards watchdog and suggested Stone think about where he stands before turning back in the face of public fury. Blackford said: The Prime Minister is at the center of the Tory corruption and cronyism scandal that has engulfed Westminster. There must be a formal investigation into the unacceptable attacks and the government’s plot against Kathryn Stone and the independent normalization process and those responsible must be held accountable, including Boris Johnson. Legitimate questions have been raised as to whether Number 10 has targeted the Standards Commissioner in a botched attempt to intimidate, harass and neutralize investigations into Johnson’s personal misconduct in office. It would be an act of corruption of the utmost importance by the most powerful person in the UK government. Since coming to power, Boris Johnson has been embroiled in a litany of sleazy Tory scandals breaking ministerial code, acting illegally, handing over peers and government jobs to Tory donors, and soliciting questionable donations for luxury vacations and gifts. home renovations.





After the failed attempt to save his job, Paterson has now resigned as MP for North Shropshire, saying he wanted a life outside the cruel world of politics. Blackford added: The events of the past week have really demonstrated that there is a larger story as to how this government behaved. Boris Johnson should apologize to Kathryn Stone as she has an important job to do and she did it well. Former Conservative Prime Minister Sir John Major also criticized the government’s treatment of the Paterson affair as shameful and wrong. He added: If I’m concerned about the way the government is behaving, I suspect a lot of other people are as well. Last night, a government spokesperson said the Cabinet Secretary would respond to Blackford’s letter in due course. He added: As the Prime Minister said, paid lobbying and paid advocacy by ministers and MPs is absolutely bogus. All elected officials must abide by the rules of conduct, as the public is entitled to expect.

