No, demonetization was not a good idea, poorly executed it was a very bad idea from the start

Was demonetization a good idea, poorly implemented?

I have heard this from supporters of the regime but, to my surprise, even friends who are otherwise critical believe it to be true. The government said the goal of denotifying high value banknotes with a four hour deadline on November 8, 2016 was to deal a blow to the underground economy and corruption in India. It was, after all, one of the main things Narendra Modi had been elected on.

It is somewhat disconcerting that despite the devastating and well-documented economic fallout from this decision, those who paid the price nonetheless re-elected the government in 2019. In my opinion, the reason is that the majority of the electorate believed that the intentions behind this movement were noble. The government has built a powerful political narrative in the face of very personalized misery.

Five years after demonetization Assessment of the surgical strike on the Indian economy.

Let us go back to the various arguments put forward to claim that demonization was a good idea. The allegations presented below are by no means exhaustive, but they could be regarded as matters of concern in a broad sense.

Claim 1: Cash is black money

This conception of the shadow economy is incorrect. This assumption is at the heart of the demonetization exercise, but it is unfortunately the biggest flaw in this policy. Simply put, the black economy constitutes transactions in an economy that escape the tax net. It is therefore obvious that a banknote in itself is neither black or white.

For example, street vendors selling fruit and vegetables or the worker working on a construction site or the kabadiwala or many others in the unorganized sector only deal in cash but this does not make these transactions illegal or not. not part of the underground economy. Their income levels and the industries they work in are such that they would not have come under income tax even if they had negotiated checks or other non-cash alternatives. The amalgamation of silver with black was quite wrong.

This does not mean of course that everything that is cash is necessarily legitimate. After all, many transactions made in cash are illegal. For example, when you buy goods in cash but without receipts or when you pay for goods in the proportions of black and white, that money is indeed black money, not because it is in cash but because these transactions escape the tax net. My limited point is that a transaction made in cash is neither a necessary nor a sufficient condition to be considered black money.

It follows that a movement that effectively criminalizes anything in cash will invariably wreak havoc on the lives of people, such as those in the organized sector or day-to-day betting, who rightfully depend on the cash economy. In terms of numbers, they make up the vast majority of our population.

Claim 2: Even though not all of the money is black, most of the black money is in cash

The truth is that illegal cash transactions, although black money, constitute a very small proportion of the underground economy. Although it is difficult to quantify it (since it is by definition not declared), at any time a large volume of black money is stashed abroad, for example in Swiss bank accounts or invested in Shell companies abroad where tax rates are negligible or non-existent. Since they are held in forms other than cash, they are not affected by the demonetization or not of the existing currency in the country.

In many cases, this black money that has escaped the tax net, when reinvested as foreign direct investment, not only turns white, but also receives tax breaks. While a large majority of the black economy (by volume) is done in terms of round trip or wealth held in Swiss accounts, demonetization can do little to curb the black economy.

Claim 3: Such a measure has at least curbed illegitimate species, however small

Unfortunately, even this line of defense is flawed. Looking back, it is clear that even those involved in illegitimate cash transactions have found an easy way to get around the system by spinning the illegal money hidden under their mattresses using fraudulent means or coercive measures like forcing them. people they employ informally, for example, using their Jan Dhan accounts to deposit cash.

As shown in the figure below, there was a sudden increase in deposits to Jan Dhan’s accounts coinciding exactly with the announcement of the demonetization. Not surprisingly, much of that money was also withdrawn soon after. Stories of employers suddenly paying their domestic help a salary whole years in advance abound, but it’s not as if that made money that was outside the tax net suddenly fall into the tax net.

What was black stayed black

So even in this limited sense of rooting illegal money out of the system, it could not really be achieved. According to the Reserve Bank of Indias own admission in a 2018 report, over 99 paise per rupee had returned to the system.

One could argue that this point of people working around the system is more a problem of flawed implementation than of the idea itself. But the implementation couldn’t have been more effective than the stealth and surprise with which it was carried out on the fateful evening of November 8, 2016.

In fact, it was the understanding that such a policy of shock and fear would catch black traders off guard and destroy the black economy.

Statement 4: If the idea had been properly implemented, it would have killed the black economy once and for all

Even this claim, which is perhaps the last line of defense, is problematic. Let’s say all the money that was illegal never came back into the system. Would he have killed the black economy once and for all? The answer is no. The reason is that there is a fundamental problem with what economists call, confusing a stock with a flow.

By analogy, if water leaks from tank 1 (white economy) and flows into tank 2 (black economy), to eliminate black economy, destroying tank 2 will not stop the water leak. , source of the black economy. No wonder, despite the demonetization, properties are always sold in black and white proportions or business conducted in cash without receipts.

So, such experiments, even when implemented flawlessly, are at best a one-time break in black money being held in cash in the system, which will simply resume, as has been the case, with the new cash.

Some have argued that such a surprise move could deter people from making illegal transactions in the future. But, even if we were to agree with this for the sake of argument, it would require periodic (and each time stealthy) demonetization.. I’m sure even supporters of this move would agree that multiple cases of demonetization may not be worth it, especially in light of the damage to the economy.

Additionally, the very act of trading currencies involved black marketing with touts charging a hefty commission for exchanging old currencies for new ones. It is ironic that demonetization encouraged the very act it was attempting to discourage.

What is needed to eradicate illegal cash transactions (and possibly other methods of tax evasion) is to change people’s perceptions of paying tax. If the government itself encourages the idea that taxpayers’ money is wasted for example, by funding anti-national universities such as Jawaharlal Nehru University, it is simply encouraging fraudsters to do so now with pride or maybe even for the sake of the nation.

Instead of wasting time criminalizing opposition voices, if the government were to justify the need to pay taxes because of the role it plays in creating a semblance of equality in an otherwise unequal world or in ensuring the Public access to resources, which are used by taxpayers too, would be of great service to the cause.

The final point I would like to address is that if the idea of ​​demonetization itself was terrible and wreaked havoc on the lives of the poorest in our country, why haven’t they held the government to account? ? And there, perhaps, is the intention of the anti-corruption movement that the Indians may have approved of.

The reason corruption matters to the people is that it exposes inequality in its most naked form. So, as the poor try to make ends meet, we see the ruling elite grabbing their potential resources to favor those who already have plenty. The injustice of the system stares you in the face at times like these. And this move was seen as an attempt to tackle this injustice head-on.

Alas, demonetization, by imposing hardship on the poor and marginalized, did the exact opposite of that.

Rohit Azad teaches economics at Jawaharlal Nehru University. He is the author of Its Not Over, on the global economic crisis, and the co-editor of A Quantum Leap in the Wrong Direction on the political economy of the Modi government.

This article is part of a five-year retrospective demonetization series prepared by the Center for Financial Accountability. Read the whole series here.