National Day held at Expo 2020 Dubai, Indonesia emerges as a land of diversity in front of the world

Indonesia National Day Show at Al Wasl Plaza, Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, November 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ – Indonesia wowed the world on Dubai World Expo 2020 National Day at Al Wasl Plaza on Thursday (4/10). Hosted by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, Indonesia’s National Day focused on the theme “Land of Diversity”, featuring historical tales of the country’s cultural richness. The event also showcased the opportunities for the nation to open up to the world and its preparations for Golden Indonesia 2045, a vision for achieving national ideals as the country enters its bonus demographics. All of this is summed up in the spectacular artistic and cultural spectacle which was brought to life by some of Indonesia’s top performers, including talented young singer Lyodra Ginting who featured local song Indonesia Pusaka at the highlight of the event.

In his opening remarks, President Joko Widodo presented Indonesia as a country blessed with a variety of wealth and cultural diversity and known for its natural beauty. He also expressed his commitment to contribute to global progress.

“As we enter the era of a world without borders, an era without barriers, we are committed to opening up more and more opportunities to work together and make a real contribution to the progress of the world,” said the President Joko Widodo.

In addition, the president called on all parties to accelerate and strengthen cooperation, solidarity and friendship for a better life for the nation. Indonesia is “the land of majesty”, a land rich in nature and culture; Indonesia is “the land of opportunity that will continue to open up new opportunities and collaborations; Indonesia is “the land of innovation”, which will continue to innovate for generations to come. This is us, ‘the land of diversity,’ concluded President Joko Widodo.

Indonesia’s National Day is part of President Joko Widodo’s commitment to actively engage in global issues, emphasizing good relations with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the organizer of Expo 2020 Dubai and as an important partner in the Middle East. In addition, the visit also strengthened bilateral relations after the signing of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (IUEA-CEPA) on September 2, 2021, and provides a great opportunity for Indonesia to highlight a larger and more promising country. potential in the eyes of the world.

Previously, before the start of the Indonesian National Day performance, Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi delivered his speech in the Stage of Nations area. Trade Minister Lutfi said the Indonesian flag shows an inseparable relationship with the past in creating the nation’s future. A future connected to the homeland, diverse cultures, a precious ecology and growing traditions.

Our future will be supported by the growing population and the talents of the nation’s children. Our future will be guaranteed by our commitment to protect the earth and future generations. Today we are laying the foundations for a prosperous future by inviting the world to trade, invest and visit the charms of our homeland, Indonesia, said Minister of Commerce Lutfi.

Indonesia’s national day was celebrated by over 2,000 people. Minister Lutfi is optimistic that it will attract the world’s attention to visit the Indonesian flag, as well as providing more opportunities in maintaining strategic relationships in long-term trade, investment and tourism sector.

At the same time, UAE Minister of State Ahmed bin Ali Sayegh expressed appreciation for Indonesia’s participation in the success of Expo 2020 Dubai. Minister Al Sayegh said Indonesia was the first country in Southeast Asia to declare its commitment to this year’s World Expo.

“Indonesia, as an archipelagic country, offers many opportunities and innovations that are integrated with modern technology and local knowledge, unique information content and pavilion designs, are a manifestation of diversity and cultural richness of Indonesia, ”said Minister Al Sayegh.

Home to 202.6 million Internet users, Indonesia continues to innovate and leverage technology for forward-looking growth. The country’s digital capacity continues to grow with innovations showcased by various parties including industry players creating a powerful digital economy ecosystem. PT Telekomunikasi Selular (Telkomsel), one of the leading digital telecommunications companies in Indonesia, is helping activate the digital ecosystem by maximizing potential and accelerating growth in Indonesia. In addition, PT Aplikasi Anak Bangsa (GoTo), a leading technology group with a mission to foster growth, contributes around 2% to the Indonesian economy through its three main companies. The synergy between industry players and the Indonesian government shows the nation’s potential and capacity to the world through Expo 2020 Dubai.

Launch of Spice Up The World

On the national day, the government also launched an initiative program called Indonesia Spices Up the World. Through this program, it is expected to improve the local spice trade globally, targeting a 25 percent increase in spice exports to USD 2 billion by 2024 and the addition of 4,000 Indonesian restaurants. abroad.

The Director General of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Commerce of the Republic of Indonesia, Didi Sumedi, said Indonesia’s spice exports between January and August 2021 reached $ 499.1 million. The value increased by 12.88% compared to the same period in 2020.

Spices exported from Indonesia include nutmeg, cloves, white pepper, cinnamon, and cardamom. The main export destinations for Indonesian spices are the United States, China, India, Vietnam and the Netherlands. This program, under the auspices of the Department of Tourism and Creative Economy, involves several government departments and agencies to focus on the Australian and African markets, although it does not rule out other countries in the future.

“On behalf of Indonesia, we are happy to be just a humble part of this moment to share with the world community our history, our culture, our aspirations and, of course, let’s not forget our delicious cuisine.” , concluded Minister of Commerce Luthfi.