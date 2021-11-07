Will Boris Johnson soon be caught in his tangle of lies and sordid?





“Oh, what a tangled web we weave, when we first practice cheating.” Many years ago, in this unique quote, Sir Walter Scott succinctly described the unease that infects Westminster. The record shows that the misery at the heart of UK politics is more persistent and enduring than any pandemic.

The recent case of Owen Paterson is a classic case of rampant corruption. Let’s look at the facts. Between November 2016 and July 2018, he lobbied officials on behalf of Randox, a diagnostic company. For this he was awarded £ 100,000 a year to act as an ‘advisor’. He was also paid £ 12,000 a year by Lynn’s Country Foods.

The Commons standards watchdog found him guilty of a “flagrant” violation of lobbying rules and recommended his suspension. (This watchdog was put in place following the “cash-for-questions” scandal in 1995. Investigations are carried out by an independent commissioner who submits his findings to the standards committee, a multi-stakeholder panel that decides to approve the conclusions and sanctions to be imposed.) Its recommendations are then submitted to the vote of the Commons. READ MORE: Jacob Rees-Mogg told to step down after Owen Paterson’s ‘disastrous’ defense So what happened when his suspension was voted on? Conservative MPs voted to endorse corruption in the way the House of Commons works and effectively put an end to the rule of law in their affairs. Corruption is now officially approved. Members of Parliament can now be the hired arms of corporate lobbyists. The vote was as follows. MPs voting to reject the rules: 250. MPs voting to keep the rules: 232. The result: a government majority of 18. The message this sends to the world is simply this: rules? They are for others. It will come as no surprise to learn that Scottish Conservative MPs voted to abandon the rules. In short, he accepted a bribe of £ 100,000. They let him go. And Conservative members think that is perfectly fine. However, if a poor person commits a crime to feed his family, then the same MPs will be all over the media to deplore such behavior. But, when it’s one of them, it’s fine. As I pointed out in last week’s column, this conduct is deeply corrosive to societal standards. What adds fuel to the fire is the fact that MPs and ministers voted to let Paterson go without, in some cases, having any idea why they were voting to do so. I give you the Cabinet Minister, Nadhim Zahawi (above). He told the BBC he “hadn’t read” the ethics report condemning Paterson – but voted to overturn his suspension anyway, because Paterson claimed it was false. Zahawi is not a Scottish Tory MP, but he deserves to be, due to his utter lack of judgment. The Westminster sleaze is very deep. Over the centuries, it has prevailed over all attempts at reform. Why is it? Why can’t the British parliament reform? Well, basically it stems from the lack of a written and codified constitution in a state where Parliament is deemed sovereign. Since Parliament is sovereign, it follows that whatever it decides is lawful. All the government with a decent majority needs to do to get its way is provide the bribes or threats necessary to bring its wandering MPs into compliance. The latter being deeply institutionalized, most of them see no problem in following the party line even if their individual conscience may be deeply offended. They’re lobby fodder. Always easy to handle with the promise of advancement, however small or far it may be. Turkeys don’t vote for Christmas. And many Conservative MPs resist change. Of course, sometimes they work for the public good. But it is often by accident rather than by design. For example, if a Conservative MP wants tax breaks for his comrades, sometimes it helps to include a few more as well. But in “Global Britain”, no need to wait for a budget to reward yourself or your friends. As the Paterson case shows, a good consultant can provide the loot you need, regardless of the rules. It should be noted in this case that the public service has also become an accomplice. Paterson didn’t make the lucrative contracts. The officials did. As I said in these columns, the very institutions on which we all depend for our services are being debauched and ruined. Questionable contracts, it seems, are placed in violation of the public service’s duties of integrity, honesty, objectivity and impartiality. This happens because there is no way for officials to appeal to a higher authority. British civil servants are largely powerless in the face of a powerful and unethical executive. An independent Scotland will depend even more on strong institutions. Let’s protect them with a strong Constitution. Don’t miss the TNT show on Wednesday where we will be joined by Julian Caldecott, an environmentalist on a mission.

