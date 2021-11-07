Pakistani opposition seeks public opinion to overthrow Imran Khan’s government





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif asked for public opinion on “extreme and effective” measures the Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM) could take to overthrow Imran Khan’s government, local media reported. The timing is interesting because it comes at a time when the anti-government alliance is shaping the strategy to make the most of growing public sentiments against rising inflation in the country due to inflation, reported The Express Tribune. Speaking to Twitter, Maryam said, “The PDM and PML-N want to interpret people’s feelings and heal their suffering and want to be by your side at your time of need and be your voice,” Tribune reported. “What do you think should be our most effective and extreme measure in this regard,” she wrote. Laughing at Imran Khan’s government, Maryam said only those unaware of the government’s plight could say something like what the government said, according to Tribune. “Just ask people if they want the Pakistan of Nawaz Sharif of 2017 or your Pakistan of poverty, inflation, unemployment, unrest, terrorism and starvation,” she asked again. Maryam said Imran Khan’s government had made Pakistan the “most backward country” in the region in “every way.” “When the heart of the leader has deprived of sympathy for people, then this stubbornness [by the government] becomes visible, ”Maryam reported in her tweet according to Tribune. Meanwhile, the alliance of the main opposition parties, the PDM, decided on Saturday to organize a “mehngai” march in the provincial capitals before embarking on a long march to Islamabad. This happened after the PDM. held a meeting to discuss the alliance’s strategy for a joint session of parliament on November 10 and rising inflation, ARY News reported. Peshawar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/pakistan-opposition-seeks-public-opinion-to-oust-imran-khan-govt/articleshow/87563517.cms

