Trump slams New York politicians, leaves door open on return to New York





EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump, in an interview with Fox News, left the door open upon his return to New York, as Mayor Bill de Blasio’s term ended and former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned.

In 2019, Trump, a born and raised New Yorker, announced that he had changed his permanent residence to Palm Beach, Florida. Trump said the move was due to the way politicians in New York and the state had treated him.

NY GOVERNMENT. CUOMO Resigns IN SEXUAL HARASSMENT SCANDAL

But with Cuomo removed from his post amid allegations of sexual harassment and de Blasios’ tenure stepping down at the end of the year, Trump may be considering a return to his hometown.

“So it was shocking what happened to Cuomo,” Trump told Fox News when asked if he would return to the Big Apple. “He was a strong governor, which meant he had pretty good control.”

He added: “It was a shocking event.”

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference on Monday, April 26, 2021 at the New York State Fair Grounds in Syracuse, NY In his first face-to-face meeting with reporters in months, Cuomo a categorically denied doing anything inappropriate with any of the women who accused him of sexual harassment. (N. Scott Trimble / Syracuse Post-Standard via AP) (N. Scott Trimble / Syracuse Post-Standard via AP)

Trump was referring to Cuomos’ forced resignation in August amid a sexual harassment investigation following charges brought by 11 women who worked for him. Cuomo has since been charged with a sexual offense.

ELECTION AS MAYOR OF NYC: DEMOCRAT ERIC ADAMS STRONGLY Beats CURTIS SLIWA REPUBLIC

“And de Blasio is probably considered the worst mayor in our country’s history, and that means something because we have some really bad mayors right now,” Trump said. “But he is considered the worst mayor in the history of our country.”

Trump said “what he did in New York is unthinkable.”

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio makes statements at a mass vaccination site at Yankee Stadium amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in the Bronx neighborhood of New York, New York, States United, February 5, 2021. REUTERS / Carlo Allegri (REUTERS / Carlo Allegri)

“I have so many people coming to tell me that they’ve moved to Florida, Texas, Tennessee, New York City to North Carolina, South Carolina,” he said. “He was a horrible representative of this country and a horrible representative of New York.”

FLASHBACK: TRUMP MAKES FLORIDA ITS PRIMARY HOME, BUT SAYS NEW YORK WILL HAVE “A SPECIAL PLACE IN MY HEART”

“Look what happened in New York,” Trump continued. “When I left you could see the effects, it was already having effects with the crime and the people on the streets and the dirt.”

He added: “When I left, I considered it a big city. He destroyed the city.”

Democratic candidate Eric Adams won the municipal election in New York last week and will succeed de Blasio. De Blasio is stepping down due to term limits.

“I hope he will do good,” Trump said.

When asked if he would go back to town, he said, “I don’t know. Look, I have a good relationship with New York. I love New York, it’s a great place.”

Trump-Tower-Sales (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

In 2019, upon his departure, Trump said: “I cherish New York and the people of New York, and always will be, but sadly despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in municipal, state and local taxes every year i have been treated very badly by the political leaders of the city and state and few have been treated worse.

He said at the time that he would “always be there to help New York and the great people of New York,” adding that it would “always have a special place” in his heart.

Trump’s business dealings are the subject of a criminal investigation by the Manhattan attorney general’s office and the state attorney general. A new grand jury sat in the case last month, which led to tax evasion charges against Trump’s company and its longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg.

