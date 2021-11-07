Expert – The New Indian Express

Express news service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged India to achieve a net zero target at COP26 in Glasgow. Speaking at the world summit, he also made a series of bold commitments on behalf of the country by 2030. While skeptics scoff at India’s aggressive pledges to decarbonize without a plan, experts say the Goal setting is the first step towards implementation and transition.

Before committing to the global platform, there is a lot of behind-the-scenes maneuvering. Such engagements are based on scientific research, deliberation and brainstorming. How to get started without setting goals? asks Dr Shailesh Nayak, director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies (NIAS). The eminent scientist says the transition to a 50% dependence on non-fossil energy is possible and feasible.

Excerpts from an interview:

Is PM Modis’ commitment to reduce dependence on fossil fuels for energy by 50% by 2030 achievable?

It is doable and doable. Currently, 38% of our installed capacity is made up of non-fossil fuels. Raising it further to 50 percent is steep, but doable. Technically, there shouldn’t be a problem. What we need is capacity building and financial capacity to build the required infrastructure. The private sector will need to come forward to support the government’s commitment to clean energy. The corporate giants are already investing heavily in green energy. Transitions don’t happen overnight. They must be progressive to be sustainable and long term.

What kind of threat do methane emissions face?

Our methane emissions are insignificant. The main sources are industrial meat production, agriculture and natural gas extraction. The greatest concern of large-scale methane emissions comes from the exploitation of the Tibetan plateau and the arctic region, rather than ranching and rice cultivation. The last two are red herring. China’s militarization of the Tibetan Plateau under the guise of development activities and its exploration for natural gas in the arctic region will disrupt the permafrost and release huge amounts of methane, which will greatly contribute to global warming. . The immediate impact will be felt in India. This very worrying issue has, ironically, not captured the world’s attention.

What should be the roadmap to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels?

It is not possible to completely exclude dependence on fossil fuels. Old thermal power plants over 25 years old that emit more carbon dioxide should be phased out. Emphasis should be placed on the development of critical and supercritical power plants to reduce CO2 emissions. We need technologies to reduce emissions per megawatt and finance from the developed world. Unfortunately, we haven’t made much progress on nuclear power, which is much cleaner than thermal power. We have already announced our Hydrogen mission, which will support green energy initiatives and help replace coal-fired power plants.

How can we achieve this?

Investments in the development of renewable energy storage should be increased. Education and awareness of the long-term benefits of clean energy should go a long way in gaining public cooperation. The dangers and costs of global warming like floods, forest fires, etc., should be conveyed to the local level by Gram Panchayats, NGOs, etc., so that people understand the importance of l ‘clean energy. While the shift from fossil fuels to renewables must be encouraged, subsidizing electricity will prove counterproductive. The non-payment of dues to discoms is one of the main reasons why they suffer huge losses. Subsidies can be good for electoral politics; they do not make the services sustainable. We have to pay for electricity.

Why hasn’t India signed on to the COP26 pledge to stop deforestation and reduce emissions by 2030?

After 1987, India conducts a forest cover audit every two years. Our vegetation cover has increased from 20% to 22% over the past 30 years, which is considerable for absorbing CO2 emissions.

How has India proven its worth in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions?

India has done much better than the United States, the United Kingdom and other developed countries in meeting the Paris Agreement and its commitment to renewable energy. In 2015, India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) had pledged 40% of the country’s electricity from non-fossil sources and reduce emissions intensity from 33 to 35% by 2030, compared to 2005 levels. India’s launch of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and One Sun One World One Grid (OSOWOG) are among the best mitigation strategies to combat the impacts of climate change. The Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS), primarily to operationalize the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), will help develop resilient infrastructure and adapt to climate change. India’s progress towards the Paris Agreement has been exemplary and will continue to reduce emissions without compromising development needs.