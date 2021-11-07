PDM announces protests and a long march against the government





The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday decided to organize anti-inflation protests across the country, which will culminate with the long march to Islamabad.

According to a statement released on Saturday by PML-N leader and alliance secretary general Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, a virtual PDM meeting ruled that protest rallies will be held in all provincial capitals. “A demonstration will be held in Karachi on November 13, followed by another in Quetta on November 17 and Peshawar on November 20,” Abbasi said, adding that the last rally would be in Lahore, from where the protesters would march towards. the federal capital. “This movement will not end until after the sending [Prime Minister] Imran Khan exciting, ”he said. “It’s a movement to rid [the country] by Imran Khan.

PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shahbaz Sharif, briefed the meeting on his talks with opposition leaders. PDM leadership also discussed rising oil prices and rising inflation, and how to strengthen PDM protests across the country.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N chairman Shahbaz Sharif, PML-N deputy chairman Maryam Nawaz, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, President Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith (MJAH) Senator Prof Sajid Mir and Pakhtunkhwa Party Leader Milli Awami Mahmood Khan Achakzai joined the meeting via video link.

“[Spiralling] inflation, the National Responsibility Ordinance, the so-called electoral reforms… among other issues were discussed, ”Abbasi said, adding that the PDM rejected the increase in electricity prices, gas, gasoline, wheat flour, ghee, sugar, medicine. and other essentials.

The PDM demanded that the increase in the prices of electricity, gas, gasoline and other commodities be reversed. “The real reason for inflation is the historic corruption of Imran Khan’s government,” the statement said.

Participants at the meeting demanded that the agreement with the International Monetary Fund be made public and decided to launch a “decisive movement against [the government’s] anti-popular policies ”. “The nation is not prepared to support this government even for a minute, which has inflicted grueling inflation on the people,” Abbasi said. Abbasi said the PDM also rejected the ordinance on national accountability, electoral reforms, electronic voting machines, electronic voting, believing they were based on bad faith intent.

“This forum views government action on so-called undemocratic electoral reforms as a bigger fraud than the 2018 electoral fraud,” he said. “This is a plot to deprive the people of their right to vote and to steal the elections. “

Abbasi said the PDM resolved to foil the plot to steal the people’s mandate. He added that members of the opposition alliance are also committed to ensuring representation of overseas Pakistanis in parliament in the truest sense of the word. “A protest strategy aimed at thwarting this government’s plot will be prepared, and opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has been tasked with drawing up the road map,” he said.

Abbasi said the PDM also demanded immediate legal action against those found responsible for the Daska ballot fiasco in the investigation report. The report, he said, proved that the government stole votes in the by-election and carried out the kidnapping of presidents. “Vote stealers and kidnappers should be punished. “

Meanwhile, PML-N chairman and opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif held telephone talks with leaders of other political parties on Saturday. On Saturday, he met with Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Sirajul Haq and Pakhtunkhwa party leader Milli Awami Mahmood Khan Achakzai. During the telephone contact, the president of the PML-N consulted the two leaders on the strategy of the next joint session of Parliament and the NAB amendment ordinance. The leaders also discussed strategies for challenging “black law” inside and outside parliament.

The PML-N chairman also suggested that a “response” be given inside and outside parliament against the growing inflation in the country and that a common strategy be adopted to tackle the problem. problem. The other leaders agreed with Shehbaz, adding that “Naya Pakistan” had become Pakistan’s most expensive. On Friday, Shehbaz had a telephone conversation with Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and discussed the current political situation in the country.

