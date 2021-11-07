As Turkey angers at Erdogan, he gets sharper abroad

But there is nothing he loves less than feeling belittled. Learning that he couldn’t have his big security detail at Glasgow security has been an obsession since a failed coup against him in 2016, when the US president was cleared, seems to have enraged Erdogan enough that he abruptly cancels his appearance.

Not making it to the climate talks, known as COP26, might have seemed doomed, given his recent green pivot, but Erdogan tried to play with his home port and make his turnaround was a matter of honor.

We never allow our country’s reputation or honor to be damaged anywhere, he said in remarks to reporters on the flight back from Europe. Once again, we have shown that we can only build a just world with a more equitable approach.

Unpredictable, combative, politically astute, Erdogan has been in power for 18 years always knowing which buttons to press. Still, he’s politically vulnerable these days, perhaps more than at any time in his career.

The president slips in the polls as the economy stumbles. Last month, the lira hit a new low against the dollar. The unemployment of its supporters is increasing. Inflation is soaring to nearly 20%. Increasingly, Erdogan finds himself in the background in the face of a vibrant and unified opposition.

Determined to become the longest-serving ruler of modern Turkey by winning re-election in 2023, Erdogan shows signs of growing frustration as his usual tactics don’t work and voters, especially young people eager for change, become restless.

I think he is worried and afraid of losing power, and that seems like a plausibility, even for him, for the first time in many years, said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Institute. from Washington.

He has been in office for too long, almost two decades, Cagaptay added. He suffers from establishment fatigue, just too tired to be at the top of his game and the opposition all the time.

As Erdogan’s grip on power becomes fragile, some analysts warn that the Turkish president could become even more unpredictable as the elections approach.

Especially over the past decade, Erdogan has used foreign policy as a tool to improve his image in his country, said Sinan Ulgen, president of the Istanbul Center for Economic Studies and Foreign Policy.

He in turn insulted foreign leaders, presented himself as a champion of the Turkish diaspora and Muslims around the world, and last year notably projected Turkey’s military might in a series of interventions to the ‘foreigner.

It continued military operations in Syria, Libya and Azerbaijan and stoked tensions with Greece in the eastern Mediterranean by sending drill ships to explore for gas.

Since last November, however, when he sacked his son-in-law as finance minister, the dire state of the Turkish economy has led Erdogan to soften his position internationally, reversing the rhetoric, Ulgen said. .

The main problem now is to prevent or prevent tensions so that the economy can rebound, he said.

But Erdogan has amassed so much power that his whims win the day, and he can’t always seem to be able to help himself. He has reverted to his old tactics over the past two weeks, ignoring his closest advisers and threatening a diplomatic crisis in a show of force for his supporters.

When 10 Western ambassadors issued a statement calling for the release of a jailed Turkish philanthropist, Erdogan rose up against them for meddling in Turkey’s affairs and threatened to deport them all. Then, just as suddenly, he stepped back.

He’s gone against his own interests and also against the best advice of his most trusted advisers, and that’s what makes me think he’s not in top form anymore, Cagaptay said.

The expulsion of the ambassadors was narrowly avoided after frenzied diplomacy, in time for Erdogan to meet with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Rome, only for Erdogan to create another stir over the protocol security in Glasgow.

It was yet another demonstration of the impetuosity that has become the hallmark of Erdogan’s dealings with the world, risking major upheavals with his international partners in an at times dubious and increasingly desperate effort to elevate his national standing.

Sensing a political opportunity, Erdogan had recently made a surprising climate conversion after years in which Turkey established itself as an environmental laggard.

He renamed his Department of the Environment to the Department of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change and gave Biden a copy of a book on the Green Revolution of which he had written the introduction.

He had let the Paris climate deal languish, but then had the Turkish parliament ratified on October 6, and he was ready to announce to the assembly of world leaders that Turkey would aim to be carbon neutral by now. 2053.

Climate change is a reality and threatens the future of humanity, so Turkey will naturally have a leading role in such a vital issue, he said during a televised address in Turkey ahead of the summit. the COP26.

Erdogans’ conversion came after Turkey suffered a deadly summer. The worst forest fires on record burned a swathe of coastal forests eight times the size of the average annual fires, killing at least eight people. Flash floods killed at least 82 people in the northeast during the heaviest rains seen in hundreds of years. And a mud epidemic has suffocated marine life in the Sea of ​​Marmara.

The disasters gave new impetus to support for climate action which had gradually grown in public opinion, in business circles, among civil society groups and across the political spectrum over the years. Last year.

All opinion polls show that from now on Turkish political parties in the next elections will have to take this issue very seriously, said Bahadir Kaleagasi, president of the Bosphorus Institute, a French association that promotes Turkish relations with France and the United States. Europe.

Ultimately, however, the climate summit turned begging. Erdogan apparently saw more benefit in sparking diplomatic turmoil over the security protocol than addressing the rally. Or, as rumors circulated about his health, he needed a rest.

In any case, he had already obtained what analysts said he really wanted from the weekend: an hour with Biden on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting, a sign of a potential improvement in US-Turkish relations that could enhance Turkey’s position on the international scene. markets.

After Erdogan failed to secure a meeting with Biden in New York in September at the United Nations General Assembly, a meeting this month with the US president has become Turkey’s No. 1 issue. -American, said Aydin Sezer, political analyst. and former sales manager.

The Biden administration, while maintaining pressure on Erdogan for human rights and the rule of law, notably Turkey was not invited to the Bidens democracy summit in December, made it clear that she saw the country as an important NATO ally and a strategic partner.

We may have differences, but we never lose sight of the strategic importance that we and our partners place on each other, David Satterfield, US Ambassador to Turkey, said at a reception. aboard the command ship Mount Whitney, which called in Istanbul on Wednesday.

But a major concern for the United States will be to keep relations with the unpredictable Erdogan on an equal footing, said Asli Aydintasbas, senior researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations.

It meant revisiting the close, albeit rocky, personal relationship former President Donald Trump had with Erdogan in favor of something a little more independent.

Ankara is both vulnerable and belligerent, she said. Washington’s way of dealing with this duality is to distance itself from Turkey.

There is a desire to keep this at this stable level at least for another year, but given that this is an election year, it might not be that easy, she said. added.

