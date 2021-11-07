Cold Roast Aaron Rodgers, Donald Trump and Fox News Deadline





“Aaron, you are not vaccinated, so what?” Cecily Strong said as Judge Jeanine tonight to Pete Davidson’s Aaron Rodgers on Saturday Night Live.

“Who cares is your body your choice and please never use this quote for any other issue,” added the easy target parody of the frequently skewered legal TV host before throw at quarterback refusing the Covid-19 vaccine. “Exactly, Jeanine, this is my body and my Covid, I can give it to whoever I want, but all of a sudden the waking crowd comes after me,” Davidson replied, more and more versatile, shouting at an interview. real that Rodgers gave on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier this week.

That is, SNL went to Fox News, NFL and MAGA tonight in a cold opening that aimed to roast the conservative cable channel owned by anti-culture star Rupert Murdoch. ‘cancellation’ of the Green Bay Packers (who clearly wasn’t the best choice to replace Alex Trebek on Jeopardy!) and a certain former host Celebrity Apprentice.

“People can talk whatever they want, but at the end of the day my record is still 7 and 1,” Davidson’s Rodgers continued to Strong’s alcoholic and curvy Jeanine Pirro, congratulating him on not having been vaccinated because he thought it might make him sterile. “Which means that of the eight people I infected, seven are fine.”

Now, if Rodgers’ false equivalence wasn’t enough to be examined under a microscope in SNL’s opening minutes, Virginia’s new governor-elect Glenn Youngkin (as portrayed by Alex Moffat) was also in attendance. Of course, as is the case with the Old Dominion Republican, this Youngkin was also the warm-up act for “the former and fundamentally current President of the United States, Donald Trump.”

“It’s great to be here, Judge Judy, and it’s great to win again,” began Trump, played by James Austin Johnson (who also hosted SNL, I might add). “You’re going to see a lot more wins where this came from, let me tell you, you’re going to see a lot,” continued SNL’s latest performance of Trump, taking credit for Youngkin’s victory in Virginia and exciting, to put it mildly, Strong’s Pirro’s fangirl – as you can see above.

Doing double political duty now on SNL this year with his impersonation of Joe Biden as well, new cast member Johnson began to prove how Trump could play a near-perfect role by Alec Baldwin by offering unsolicited recap advice on Star. Wars, the new Dune movie, Marvel just opened Eternals (“too diverse”) and Chris Pratt in the next Super Mario movie. “You know what, I’m very close to Mario, very close to Luigi, you know our women play golf together,” Johnson said of Johnson in words no one would doubt the real Trump would say without a hint of irony .

And, for once, it all worked out for SNL, or as Judge Strong Jeanine said: “Wow, Mr. Chairman, you are a genius, a patriot and a beautiful mountain of man! “

At the end of a news-rich week of climate change conferences, GOP election victories, Trump depositions, booming jobs report, Democrats pulling tragedy out of Joe Biden’s triumph a year ago, then finding a long-awaited bill with the House of Representatives passing POTUS’s $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan late last night, SNL had a shipment of source materials to choose from for its cold opening.

Returning from a short hiatus and audience rebound with ex-actor Jason Sudeikis as host on October 23, the fifth episode of tonight’s 47th season sees Estate star Kieran Culkin in as host and Ed Sheeran as musical guest.

As the bespectacled singer-songwriter this week insisted to Howard Stern that he still intends to perform on SNL despite testing positive for Covid-19 in late October, there were questions whether Sheeran would appear. live or virtually on the show. Just over a week after the release of Sheeran’s fifth studio album, the now-under-40s singer’s SNL performance will be at Studio 8H at 30 Rockefeller Plaza to a small live audience.

Although this is his first time as an SNL host, Emmy nominee Culkin first appeared on the series almost 30 years ago on November 23, 1991, when his brother Macaulay was the host – take a look:

30 years ago! Heres Kieran and Macaulay Culkin on SNL in 1991 pic.twitter.com/tLvcsWcyry

– Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2021

Next week, The Harder They Fall star Jonathan Majors will host SNL with returning musical guest Taylor Swift for his sixth visit to the show.

