Politics
Election of TNI Commander More Considered Due to Jokowi Proximity Factor
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed Army Chief of Staff (KSAD) General TNI Andika Perkasa as the sole candidate for the post of TNI commander. Andika plans to replace Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto, who will retire in November 2021.
The former head of the TNI’s Strategic Intelligence Agency (BAIS), Soleman B Ponto, said Andika’s selection as a candidate for the post of TNI commander was due to his proximity to Jokowi. Andika previously served as the Commander of the Presidential Security Forces (Danpaspampres) in 2014 and served for approximately two years.
“Pak Jokowi chose more because chemistry. If the capabilities are the same for all TNI chiefs of staff, “Ponto said in a virtual discussion on Sunday (7/11).
According to Ponto, it is not new for Jokowi to choose institutional leaders from among his relatives. He also cited the election of Hadi and National Police Chief General (Pol) Listyo Sigit Prabowo.
Hadi is known to have served as the commander of Adi Sumarno Air Base (Lanud) in 2010-2011 when Jokowi was still mayor of Solo. Hadi was also appointed military secretary (Sesmil) to the president in 2015-2016.
Meanwhile, Listyo was reportedly the police chief of Surakarta in 2011. He was also appointed Jokowi’s assistant until 2016.
“If I see a typical Pak Jokowi, he prefers to work with people he already knows,” Ponto said.
The same was conveyed by the researcher of the Institute for Strategic and Security Studies (ISES) Khairul Fahmi. According to him, Jokowi wants to get a TNI commander who has a known figure and who has loyalty.
Thus, the commander of the TNI in the future has the capacity to implement the political defense agenda that has been proclaimed by Jokowi. “He can implement what President Jokowi wants and in no time,” Khairul said.
Dissenting, military observer Susaningtyas Nefo Kertopati said that Andika’s election as the candidate for the post of TNI commander paid more attention to the needs of global organizations and geopolitics. Andika, he continued, has excellent skills in cross-cultural communication, diplomacy and defense management.
With this capability, Susaningtyas believes Indonesia is able to cope with the challenges of increasing escalation in the South China Sea in accordance with the formation of the United States, Britain and the United States’ Defense Pact. Australia (AUKUS). Additionally, Andika is a senior TNI officer with close ties to the United States as he received his military education in Uncle Sam’s country in 2003-2011.
“I think it’s a wise choice. I think Pak Jokowi is also smart enough to see the existing situation evolving,” he said.
Earlier, Secretary of State Faldo Maldini’s Special Staff said Andika was chosen because of her accomplishments and popularity. In the Covid-19 pandemic situation, Faldo felt that the capital should be optimally held by a TNI commander. These qualifications are necessary for the country to emerge from Covid-19.
“What qualifications don’t you meet? Mr. Andika is experienced, accomplished and popular,” Faldo said in his statement Thursday (4/11).
Jokowi has also taken into account the challenges he will face in the future. For this reason, the TNI commander must have strong, professional and trustworthy leadership.
“Since the role of TNI is very necessary to reach border, outermost and underdeveloped areas in mass vaccination,” he said.
Andika himself was said to have passed the aptitude and aptitude test on Saturday (6/11). DPR Commission I will continue fact-checking by visiting Andika’s house in South Jakarta on Sunday (7/11) at 4:00 p.m. WIB.
Bobby A Rizaldi, a member of the DPR I Commission, said his party will keep in touch with the family and see the general’s daily life. “As well as seeing the house they live in according to the State Administrators Wealth Report (LHKPN),” Bobby said.
