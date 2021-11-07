Sir John Major denounces Boris Johnson government over Owen Paterson dispute





Former Prime Minister Sir John Major has launched an extraordinary broadside in Boris Johnson’s government on the Owen Paterson Row.

The former Conservative prime minister said the conduct was “disgraceful” and had undermined Parliament’s reputation.

And he suggested the Johnson administration was “politically corrupt” for its treatment of the House of Commons. The prime minister was forced to back down on a plan to prevent Mr Paterson from being sentenced to a 30-day suspension from the House of Commons for a serious violation of lobbying rules. Mr. Paterson then resigned as an MP after the government abandoned its attempt to create a Conservative-dominated committee to reconsider his case and the larger Commons standards regime. Sir John said: “I think the way the government handled this was shameful, bad and unworthy of this government or any government. It has also had the effect of damaging the reputation of Parliament. ” The former Prime Minister, whose Brexit opposition put him at odds with Mr Johnson’s government, told BBC Radio 4’s Today that the current administration’s action was “harmful to us and to our reputation abroad “. Sir John, whose own government in the 1990s was plagued by sordid bickering, said: ‘When this happened I set up the Nolan Committee on Standards in Public Life to stop it. , which was a huge success. “The striking difference is this: In the 1990s, I set up a committee to combat this kind of behavior. “Over the past few days we have seen the government of today trying to defend this kind of behavior. “Sleaze is unacceptable, was unacceptable when I was there, and I suffered a lot of pain and anguish because of it. “It is unacceptable today and it must be stopped. ” He suggested there was an arrogance at the heart of Mr Johnson’s administration. “There is a general puff of ‘we are the masters now’ about their behavior.” He added: “Whenever they run into difficulties with anyone – be it the Supreme Court, the Election Commission, the BBC, they don’t react with understanding, not by trying to appease this. which is wrong, but in fact in a rather hostile way. fashion. ” The government has an active majority of around 80 and Sir John has suggested that this has allowed Mr Johnson to treat Parliament “with contempt”. Important announcements were made to sections of the media before MPs, he said, and ministers had behaved “badly” in “ways that may be politically corrupt”. Mr. Paterson was found guilty of a “flagrant” violation of lobbying rules by the Commons Standards Committee following an investigation by Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone. But as MPs prepared to vote on a 30-day suspension, which could have triggered the recall process for a by-election, the government backed an amendment to appoint a new committee to review the case and the disciplinary system. . When that plan was scrapped by the government, Mr Paterson resigned as an MP, but Downing Street refused to rule out the possibility of recommending him for a peerage. Sir John said it would be “rather extraordinary” and expressed doubts about its approval. The debacle sparked anger among Tory MPs who were whipped to vote for the controversial plan, only to see it scrapped. Chief Whip Mark Spencer has been the target of largely anonymous briefings blaming him for the fiasco, although Downing Street has publicly backed him. Tory backbench MP Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown told Today that ultimately the Prime Minister was responsible for the mistakes he made in handling the situation. “The chief whip was just doing his job, he would pull together the currents of opinion, then he would report it to No 10 who decided what to do and what decisions were made,” said Sir Geoffrey. “The Prime Minister is in charge of the party, in charge of the Government, finally he must take his responsibilities. ” Sir John said Mr Spencer and Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg had a duty to the Prime Minister to inform him of Parliament’s state of mind. “Obviously, either they told him the mood was bad and he dismissed their concerns, which may have happened, or they weren’t in touch with Parliament.” Meanwhile, Tammy Banks, one of the non-MPs who sits on the Standards Committee, has championed the process and the work of Parliamentary Standards Commissioner Kathryn Stone. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng had suggested his future was uncertain and Mr. Paterson’s allies publicly criticized his handling of the affair. Tammy Banks, one of the non-MPs to serve on the Standards Committee, said she was “appalled” by the “defamatory” attacks against Ms Stone. She told BBC Radio 4’s Week In Westminster: “She works hard, she does her best and most of all, she is fair.” Responding to Sir John’s comments, Deputy Liberal Democrat Leader Daisy Cooper said: “For a former Tory PM to describe this government as politically corrupt is frankly astonishing and a damning accusation by the Tories under Boris Johnson.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/politics/19699510.sir-john-major-slams-boris-johnsons-government-owen-paterson-row/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos