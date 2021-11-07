Saturday Night Live presents a new Donald Trump





The last time Cecily Strong played Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Saturday Night Live, it looked like she might be saying goodbye to her longtime TV house. (She, after all, ended the segment by singing My Way and dipping into a giant wine box.)

But in favor of the show, Strong didn’t leave SNL, and she was back tonight playing Pirro in the cold shows. Shed getting a more memorable moment in the spotlight later that night so far, the segment was owned by rookie cast member James Austin Johnson, who quickly became one of SNL’s most versatile celebrity impressionists. and brought his capable dispatch of former President Donald J Trump to the program for the first time.

Strong began by interviewing a guest she introduced as an American brave enough to stand up and say, fuck you science, I know Joe Rogan. This turned out to be Pete Davidson playing Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this week and confirmed, in a combative interview on Friday, that he was not vaccinated. .

Davidson, like Rodgers, defended his ambiguous remarks about his vaccine status. I never lied, he said. I gathered all of my teammates, pushed all of their faces three inches away from my wet mouth and told them to trust me, I’m more or less immune. Go team!

He added, at the end of the day my record is still 7-1. Which means that of the eight people I infected, seven are fine.

Strong also interviewed Alex Moffat, playing Glenn Youngkin, the Republican governor-elect of Virginia. When asked for a definition of Critical Race Theory, Moffat replied: It’s simple: that’s what got me elected. Pressed for clarity, Moffat added, it doesn’t matter. What is important are the parents.

He introduced Heidi Gardner as a member of her parenting task force on education, and she cited some of the books she wanted to take off the state agenda, including Pride and Prejudice. well, but pride is a term that has been co-opted by gays, said Gardner) and The Great Gatsby (Too Much Jazz).

Strong released his latest surprise guest: Trump, played by Johnson (who already holds the recurring role of President Biden on SNL).

I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin and especially myself on this tremendous victory in Virginia, Johnson said. You know what Glenn? We did it together.

Moffat replied uncomfortably, you don’t have to say that.

Johnson then delivered a discursive monologue, accompanied by a list of Pardon the Interruption style topics and a countdown timer, in which he spoke about Star Wars (he claimed to have told George Lucas, you have to do this). with swords, lasers are not enough), Dune, Timothe Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Game of Thrones and, finally, the state of Virginia.

An impressed Strong asked him: How do you keep all of this in your brain?

Johnson replied, I had my ears sealed so nothing would go in or out.

Opening monologue of the week

Kieran Culkin, who plays sarcastic media scion Roman Roy on HBOs Succession, naturally used his opening monologue to crack jokes about his role in the hit series. Roman, he said, is one of the friendliest characters on the show, which still makes him one of the 10 Worst Humans on TV.

Culkin also reminded viewers that he had already appeared on SNL about 30 years ago when his brother Macaulay hosted the show, and that 9-year-old Kieran was hoisted into the air by adult actors during the good nights. Did a 39-year-old Kieran repeat the tradition at the end of this weekend’s show? You will only have to look and see. (OK, okay, he repeated it.)

Surprise Celebrity Cameo of the Week

That’s why you watch an SNL skit until the end. It sounded, at first, like a typical release from The Dionne Warwick Talk Show, a recurring segment in which Ego Nwodim plays a deliciously bonkers version of this enduring pop singer. And as usual, she’s been joined by guests she doesn’t recognize or particularly care about, including Chloe Fineman as Miley Cyrus, Culkin as Jason Mraz, and Ed Sheeran as the role of Ed Sheeran.

But just as the sketch seemed to end, Nwodim said: I’m sick of interviewing people who aren’t icons. Please welcome: me. And the real Warwick strode forward, who sat down in a chair across from her. Nwodim asked the singer, Dionne, why are you perfect? Warwick replied, honey, I’m not perfect. I’m just very, very good. Their brief What the World Needs Now duet that followed was almost too generous, but take it anyway.

Weekend update Jokes of the week

At the weekend update desk, anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che riffed on the passage of President Bidens’ infrastructure plan in the House of Representatives and the results of Tuesday’s election.

Jost started:

Our best story tonight, as it has been for as long as I can remember: infrastructure. Last night, the House passed President Bidens ‘$ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, which should be enough to clean up to two of LaGuardias’ bathrooms. The infrastructure bill will also expand internet access across the United States, which is great news, because when has more internet never been bad for America? [His screen displays a photo of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.]

What continued:

Democrat Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican Glenn Youngkin in the Virginia governor race. But on the bright side, Losers in Virginia usually get a statue. [His screen displays a photo of a monument to Robert E. Lee.] Political experts say the Republican victory in Virginia’s governor race was fueled by white women who did not go to college. Which just happens to be the exact same group I’m targeting on Tinder.

Weekend Update Week Character

Here, as promised, Cecily Strongs was the real highlight of the episode.

At the Weekend Update office, Jost began with a prelude to the Supreme Court’s recent arguments over a restrictive Texas law that bans most abortions after six weeks of pregnancy. He then introduced Strong as a character called Goober the Clown who had an abortion when she was 23.

As she doused Jost with water from a rigged buttonhole and tried to make balloon animals, Strong explained how common it is for clowns to have abortions and how they feel more at home. comfortable discussing the topic with each other when they learn that other clowns have had it. . It wasn’t the easiest subject for me for comedy. But as Strong explained, describing a doctor who jokingly asked if she got pregnant on her way to the clinic, it’s not like a funny joke ha-ha, but like a funny one, you don’t. you are not a horrible person and your life is not over now joking. The best kind.

