The opposition slams Imran’s government, said Pak is the most backward in all areas …





Islamabad: The Vice President of the Muslim League Pak-Nawaz (PML-N), Maryam Nawaz Sharif, calls on public opinion to overthrow Imran Khan’s government. He asked the audience what effective measures the Pak Democratic Alliance (PDM) will need to take to overthrow the Imran government. According to media reports, the PML-N’s move comes at a time when the anti-government alliance has devised a strategy to capitalize on public sentiment against rising inflation in the country.

Although it was revealed that Maryam said on Twitter that PDM and PML-N are looking to end the suffering of the people, seek to support you when you need it and want to be your voice. He further wrote: “What do you think should be our most effective and extreme measure in this regard?

According to media reports, Maryam said Imran Khan’s government made Pakistan the most backward country of all regions. He further asked if you wanted the 2017 Pak of Nawaz Sharif or the Pak of Imran Khan, who suffers from poverty, inflation, unemployment, unrest, terrorism and hunger. The media quoted Mary as saying, “When the leader has no sympathy for the people, that stubbornness is visible. before proceeding on Saturday to a long march to Islamabad. Suffice to say that the PDM held a joint meeting of Parliament on November 10 and a meeting to discuss the strategy of the Alliance for Rising Inflation. inflation will take place in Karachi, Quetta, Lahore and Peshawar.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.newstracklive.com/news/pakistan-the-opposition-tried-to-remove-the-imran-government-from-power-sought-public-opinion-mc24-nu901-ta322-1191156-1.html

