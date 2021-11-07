Prosenjit Chatterjee trolled for tagging PM Modi, Mamata in Swiggy tweet; says he tweeted as a citizen and not a celebrity

After being trolled on social media for tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post, actor Prosenjit Chatterjee said he tweeted as a citizen and not as a celebrity ” .

Unhappy with the services of an online food aggregator, Chatterjee took to Twitter on Saturday to draw the attention of Prime Minister Modi and CM Mamata Banerjee, saying the problem can be encountered by anyone.

In an open letter to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister of State, the nationally awarded actor wrote: “I placed an order on the food delivery app … After a while time the order status changed to delivered but I never received the food … they refunded the money to me since the order was prepaid. “

“However, I wanted to get your attention because I think anyone can deal with this problem. What if someone relies on a food app to have their food delivered to their guest and the food doesn’t ever happens? What if someone depends on this food app for their dinner? Will they stay hungry? read the letter.

Her tweet instantly went viral and drew mixed reactions.

The 59-year-old superstar later told the news agency PTI, he said, I wrote to PM and CM because I believe these services need to be managed responsibly. If the elderly or sick have to keep waiting for food after ordering items online … if food doesn’t arrive, imagine their fate. Clothing can be late among other non-essentials, but food cannot. “

After being trolled, he said he wanted to raise the issue as an ordinary citizen and not as a celebrity. “I still use Swiggy and other delivery apps. I think they’ve been a big help for people. But my tweet is focused on a relevant issue,” he added.

Authorities in Swiggy declined to comment on the matter.

(With contributions from agencies)

