Indonesia Reports IDR 641,200 Billion Investment Commitment Following Visit to UAE

Jakarta: Indonesia received investment pledges during the visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) totaling US $ 44.6 billion or IDR 641,200 billion (exchange rate of IDR 14,377 to one dollar). One of the investment commitments was met when Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia accompanied President Joko Widodo to the Indonesia-UAE Business Forum.
This business meeting brought together nine companies from the United Arab Emirates who already have an interest in investing in Indonesia for new and expansion investments. President Jokowi said the Indonesian government will continue to commit to swallow and stop the export of raw mineral products to the international market.
“We will continue to ban the export of mental mineral products, after aluminum and nickel, maybe later copper, this is for investors to build value-added industries in Indonesia,” the Minister said. Chairman in responding to Emirates Global Aluminum (EGA) plan to invest in Indonesia in partnership with PT Inalum (Persero) in a written statement, Sunday, November 7, 2021.
The president referred to three development sectors in Indonesia that could be priorities for cooperation between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), namely the construction of the new Indonesian capital, investment in energy transition and trade through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
Continuing the leadership of President Jokowi, Bahli said he was ready to welcome investments from the UAE with a focus on three points, namely investments in renewable energies, investments in building industries based on good environmental management and investments with good collaboration.
“In order to provide a quick response to realize the concept of joint investment between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, we have been ordered to take care of all licensing issues and other necessary facilitation for UAE investors. Arab Emirates in Indonesia Under the leadership of the President and the Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment, we will accelerate the realization of the grand vision of the two countries, ”Bahlil said.
UAE Energy and Industry Minister Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, who represents the UAE government, said the UAE wanted to cooperate with Indonesia, not only because the Indonesia is large with the largest Muslim community, but Indonesia has the capacity, resources, and strategic position in the international order.
“We have a high goal of cooperation signed today. The government of the United Arab Emirates has a particular interest in the development of the new Indonesian capital. In addition, we are also seeing interest from the UAE private sector. We need the guidance of President Jokowi and ministers to make our commitment can be well realized, ”Suhail said.
A number of companies present expressed their commitment to invest in Indonesia through b-to-b (business-to-business) agreements. Among those who expressed their commitments were Al Dahra Group (dairy products), Yas Holding (agriculture), Emirates Global Alumunium (aluminum smelters), Damac Properties (real estate) and AMEA Power (renewable energy).
Based on data from the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, the UAE’s investment achievement in Indonesia in January-September 2021 was $ 7.8 million. Meanwhile, the UAE’s cumulative investment achievement in Indonesia from 2016 to the third quarter of 2021 reached $ 250.7 million and was ranked 27th.
“UAE investments are dominated by the food crops and plantations sector with a total achievement of USD 109.0 million or 43.5%, and 71% of the UAE’s total investment achievement in Indonesia is are outside of Java, ”Bahlil concluded.
