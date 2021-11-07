Aaron Rodgers, Donald Trump and Glenn Youngkin spoofed in latest “SNL”





New “Saturday Night Live” cast member James Austin Johnson first revealed his famous Donald Trump impersonation at NBC’s Studio H8.

The first-rate caricature came towards the end of the creepy open and cold “Justice with Judge Jeanine”, with Cecily Strong playing Jeanine Pirro.

“Tonight’s flagship story… is the president dead? Politically yes, otherwise I’m told he’s fine, ”Strong muttered before introducing quarterback Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson, to discuss his vaccine controversy.

“It’s my body and my COVID,” Davidson said unmoved. “I can give it to whoever I want.”

“You said you didn’t get the vaccine because you didn’t want to be sterile, which is so crazy I’d like to say it,” Strong retorted.

Virginia governor-elect Glenn Youngkin, played by Alex Moffat, thanked the mothers of anti-criticism racial theory for his recent victory, but whitewashed by sharing the segment with Johnson’s Trump, who insisted the producers put the Republicans in a shared screenshot.

Alex Moffat portrayed Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin as SNL newcomer James Austin Johnson impersonated former President Donald Trump. SNL / Youtube

“Most people don’t like him, but he’s a great guy, cool and rich like my sons,” Johnson joked, as Strong mocked the ex-prez and Moffat tried to keep his distance. .

“People on PC don’t like him,” Johnson said, while making a list of other things that offend the wide-awake masses, like Chris Pratt playing Nintendo’s Mario and Santa Claus – to whom the impersonator has. said he had ordered the election to be offered to Youngkin. “Save Christmas”.

“Estate” star Kieran Culkin hosted the episode and performed a clip from the last time he was on SNL, in 1991, when his brother Macaulay hosted.

In the flashback, then 9-year-old Kevin Nealon was picked up by Kevin Nealon in the closing credits, and Culkin joked that he wanted an actor to repeat the stunt at the end of the series.

Kieran Culkin hosted the final episode of “Saturday Night Live” on November 6, 2021. Rosalind O’Connor / NBC

Musical guest Ed Sheeran performed as a guest on the “Donnie Warwick Talk Show”, before performing his new songs “Shivers” and “Overpass Graffiti”.

“What is Apple TV and how do I get it on a Dell PC? Ego Nwodim asked the British pop star during the parody.

“Is that the best question for me,” Sheeran retorted, before Warwick herself stepped in to the sketch to sing “What The World Needs Now” with her impersonator.

Pete Davidson has been posing as Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers since testing positive for COVID-19.SNL / Youtube

“Weekend Update” scoffed at the recent political news, with Colin Jost joking that President Joe Biden’s $ 1.2 trillion infrastructure bill “should be enough to clean two of LaGuardia’s bathrooms.”

The bogus presenter also said Native Americans were offended to see Trump doing the tomahawk chop at the World Series because they didn’t want to “see their culture associated with someone who can’t even run a thriving casino.”

Saturday’s episode did not refer to the fatal shoot of longtime Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin or the rumored romance between Davidson and recent host Kim Kardashian.

