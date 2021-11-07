Pakistani government lifts ban on extremist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan





Succumbing to pressure from radical Islamists, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan gave his authorization on 6 November to lift the ban on the extremist group Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). As a result, the organization was removed from the Fourth Schedule, which is Pakistan’s official terrorist watch list.

The government of Imran Khan approved the lifting of the ban on the basis of a report sent by the government of Punjab through the Interior Ministry. “The Prime Minister has been pleased to grant permission to submit the Instant Summary to the Cabinet through its circulation under Rule 17 (1) (b) of the Company Rules, 1973”, according to an official document. “Cabinet approval is [now] solicited to withdraw the outlaw the TLP under […] Anti-terrorism law of 1997 on the recommendation of the government of Punjab. According to the Rules of Business, 1973, circulation approval means that a summary is sent to federal ministers for advice. If a minister does not respond within the allotted time, the report is deemed approved.

TLP or the “Movement of the Followers of the Prophet” is an extremist Sunni Islamist group. Known for its attacks and violent actions, its main objective is to protect Pakistan’s blasphemy law and punish blasphemers. It was established in 2015.

In April of this year, the government of Imran Khan put this outfit on the list of banned organizations following the violent demonstrations organized by the TLP to expel the French ambassador for an alleged reprehensible cartoon on the prophet published in France. in Charlie Hebdo magazine.

Last month, the TLP hit the streets again with violent protests. Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Pakistan’s twin city, were virtually cut off from the rest of Pakistan as it held a protest rally from Lahore to Islamabad. Along with the old demand for the expulsion of the French ambassador from Pakistan, the demonstrators are calling for the release of their leader Saad Rizvi and others. In recent days, at least 21 people including 10 police officers have lost their lives in fierce clashes between TLP workers and law enforcement.

Imran Khan’s abject surrender to a lawless brigade of Barelvis activists has left much concern

Immediately, the extent of the concessions that Imran Khan’s government has made to the TLP is known, other than the lifting of the ban, as details have yet to be shared by the government. But reports suggest a complete surrender of the Pakistani government before the TLP, which has worried progressives in Pakistan. The government has already released more than 2,000 TLP activists arrested and charged with murder, assault and destruction of property.

“The cost of surrender: this is the seventh time in five years that the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has brought the state to its knees. Each time he came back more powerful, ”a Pakistani citizen named Muhammad Jafar said on Twitter.

The cost of surrender: This is the seventh time in five years that the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has brought the state to its knees. Each time he came back more powerful. @ Hidhussain https://t.co/g4Y3RViBkl

Muhammad Jafar (@jaf_hk) November 5, 2021

Zahid Hussain, author of No-Win War The Paradox of US-Pakistan Relations in Afghanistans Shadow, in his article published in The Dawn, said the terms of the surrender may not have been made public, but the surrender could not have been more humiliating. He said the government’s surrender before the TLP was not surprising as it was for the seven times in the past five years when the state’s mandate collapsed in the face of violent extremism.

He wondered if the government had become powerless in the face of a few thousand fanatics led by a crass cleric since they alleged support from intelligence agencies. He asked how a militant sectarian group was allowed to participate in the 2018 elections that preach violence in the name of faith and hailed Mumtaz Qadri, the assassin of Punjab governor Salmaan Taseer. Even though the TLP did not win any seats in the National Assembly, it became the fourth largest bloc in Punjab in terms of vote share.

A Pakistani blogger and writer called it “Riyasat e Medina’s duplicitous approach.”

Riyasat e Medina’s duplicitous approach:

Take the case of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan activists, who cripple main roads, kill police, destroy public property, and use choice words to attack civilian, military and judicial leaders. pic.twitter.com/YUOjqZDQAb

Syedih (@SyedIHusain) November 5, 2021

Pakistan’s leading weekly magazine The News on Sunday described the deal in its headline A Compromise. The magazine cited sources as saying that Imran Khan’s government has agreed to open a parliamentary debate on blasphemous acts in France, which is among the TLP’s demands.

