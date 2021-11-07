COP26: Boris Johnson’s clownish behavior shames us Yorkshire Post Letters





I WELCOME Boris Johnson's conversion to a belief in climate change (The Yorkshire Post, November 2). It appears that not much time has passed since his Daily Telegraph column endorsing climate change denier Piers Corbyn with approval.

His speeches at the Glasgow COP26 summit had decent content. But why did he destroy the impact with a frivolous delivery? World leaders who were listening, if there were any, must have thought they were looking at a good clown.

Although I am not a great monarchist, I was impressed by the measured manner in which the Queen addressed the conference. Words and delivery were right for an important occasion. The Prime Minister could learn a few lessons.

From: ME Wright, Harrogate.

I DO NOT doubt that John Longworth's concerns about the long-term effects of Rishi Sunaks' budget are shared by many (The Yorkshire Post, November 3). He advocates deregulation. Isn't that what shareholders generously have vowed to British public transport at 30 years of being the most inadequate and expensive in Europe?

It was Boris Johnson at the COP26 climate change summit. but is it a good advertisement for Britain?

We also seem to have the most congested roads. Would there be a link?

From: Paul Muller, Sandal, Wakefield.

WE need to develop many small nuclear power plants because, once in operation, they do not produce carbon dioxide to cause climate change. Like in France. If we don't have gas, how are we going to heat our homes three quarters of the year?

Greta Thunberg alongside other climate activists at a protest in Festival Park, Glasgow, on the first day of the COP26 summit.

From: Henry Cobden, Ilkley.

IF Greta Thunberg is unable to speak in public without expressing profanity or contemptuous language like blah, blah, blah, how can she be expected to be taken seriously by the general public? I fear that it risks doing a disservice to all those who try to generate positive change by holding our elected officials to account at the ballot box.

From: Paul Morley, Long Preston, Skipton.

WHY are we not being honest about this issue of climate change? What we are really trying to save is the human race in the future and ourselves now, but for most people to do it without having to change their own way of life.

