Cold Open tackles Aaron Rodgers, Youngkin’s victory in Virginia, Donald Trump – NBC New York





After a short hiatus, “Saturday Night Live” returned this weekend with Cecily Strong kicking off the Cold Open with a parody of “Judge Jeanine Pirro Justice Show”. The Fox News host (Strong) began by interviewing Aaron Rodgers, played by Pete Davidson, about not getting his COVID-19 vaccine, even though he had previously said he was immune.

So what? Who cares? said loudly. It’s your body, your choice. And please never use this quote for any other issue.

When asked whether or not he lied about his immunization status, he explained that he huddled with the team and told them he was more or less immune. Go team!

The next talk show is Glenn Youngkin (Alex Moffat), the governor-elect of Virginia. He talks about critical breed theory and brings in a concerned parent, played by Heidi Gardner. When my son brought home a copy of Beloved by Toni Morrison, I put down my copy of Fifty Shades and said, No, a woman? Named Toni? Not in my Merica.

Moffats Youngkin said he was happy to say he won without the help of the former president, which led to James Austin Johnson appearing in Donald Trump, whom Strong called the former and current president of the United States.

Thank you, thank you very much, said Johnsons Trump. I just wanted to congratulate Glenn Youngkin and especially myself, on his victory in Virginia. Glenn, we did it together.

You don’t have to say it like that, replied Moffats Youngkin.

The two continued to go back and forth about how Youngkin didn’t want to be associated with Trump, even asking to be removed from the shared screen during the segment.

Johnson’s Trump then proceeded to a series of “recaps” on random topics such as “Dune,” “Star Wars” and “Game of Thrones.” Trump continued, “I see a lot of possibilities with ‘Dune. “I see a lot of possibilities two, three, four, 15 movies and frankly, I see a lot of possibilities with Virginia.

“Glenn, you are like my son,” Trump said at one point.

“Please don’t say that,” Youngkin replied.

Trump added that the horrible PC police don’t like Youngkin. You can’t please them at all, Johnson said. They don’t even like Chris Pratt as Mario. And you know what? I am very close to Mario. I am very close to Luigi. Our women play golf together. “

Kieran Culkin opens his “SNL” monologue by reflecting on his experience playing Roman Roy on HBO’s hit show, “Succession”.

He’s one of the friendliest characters on the show, Culkin explained, which makes him one of the 10 Worst Human Beings on TV.

He mentioned his appearance on the episode of his brother, Macaulay Culkin, hosting “Saturday Night Live” in November 1991 – nearly thirty years to the day.

Subsequently, he recalls, when he was on stage for good nights in 1991, he asked Kevin Nealon to come pick him up, which the actor did and he just started hammering him for the cameras. .

In the first skit of the night, Spectrum Cable’s Matias (Mikey Day) calls to help Brad (Kieran Culkin) cancel his cable bill. Culkin is transferred several times to other technicians at Spectrum, all promoting the addition of a landline installation, as he continues to be put on hold.

“Your call is important to us and will be answered in the order that suits us,” the phone voiceover said.

The first pre-recorded sketch, “The Heist,” has Kieran Culkin as the mastermind behind a plan to steal a Lamborghini. Chris Redd takes on the role of the thief and is incredibly confused by the configuration of the car, realizing that it is a gear shift.

Culkin tries to give him instructions on how to drive.

“Do you want me to drive with two feet?” Who do you think I am? Fred Flintstone? Redd replies.

In this recurring sketch, Ego Nwodim plays Dionne Warwick on “Dionne Warwick Talk Show”, bringing up a list of various famous guests. Chloe Fineman as Miley Cyrus, Kieran Culkin as Jason Mraz and Pete Davidson as Post Malone.

Ed Sheeran, the show’s musical guest, playing himself makes an appearance. Most notably, Nwodim brings out the real 80-year-old Dionne Warwick during the sketch. “I’m not perfect, just very, very good,” she retorts.

In the “Men’s Room” skit, Bowen Yang, Chris Redd, and other cast members have an awkward exchange in the men’s bathroom during work, which ultimately leads to them having multiple nervous introspections. Tracy Morgan makes a surprise appearance.

Ed Sheeran performed his first song of the night “Shivers” on the “SNL” stage, after previously announcing two weeks ago that he had tested positive for coronavirus. This week he has already appeared on TODAY to say he tested negative and is ready to play.

Colin Jost begins the “weekend update” with the latest front page story of the $ 1,000 billion infrastructure package that was recently passed in Congress late Friday night.

He points out that the bill aims to expand internet access across the country, which may not be the healthiest thing.

“When has the internet ever been bad for America,” as a photo of the Jan. 6 Capitol rioters appeared onscreen.

In another “Weekend Update” segment, Cecily Strong appears as Goober the Clown, who aborted at 23, comes to discuss the controversial Texas abortion law. “We’re not going back to the alley,” she whines after inhaling helium.

Next week, the Jonathon Majors will welcome musical guest Taylor Swift.

