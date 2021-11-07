PM Modi tops the ratings with a score of 70%, ahead of Angela Merkel and Joe Biden





Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at his peak of gaining international recognition and praise, which again places him among the world’s top leaders. PM Modi has now passed the approval ratings of world leaders, with the highest percentage of the rating. The Global Leader Approval list was released on Saturday by an American research firm called Morning Consult, and it shows PM Modi in the first place as the most trusted global leader across the globe, with a total score of 70%. Prime Minister Modi received the highest marks according to the Morning Consult survey, leaving behind popular world leaders such as US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The list published by the company showed the top 13 world leaders, according to the rating. Approval of the world leader: among all adults https://t.co/dQsNxodoxB Terms: 70%

Lpez Obrador: 66%

Draghi: 58%

Merkel: 54%

Morrison: 47%

Biden: 44%

Trudeau: 43%

Person: 42%

Moon: 41%

Johnson: 40%

Snack: 37%

Macron: 36%

