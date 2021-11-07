RI receives engagement from Rp 640 T during visit to United Arab Emirates





The Indonesian government has reduced investment commitments from US $ 44.6 billion to Rp 640.9 trillion (assuming an exchange rate of Rp 14,370 / US $) from a number of companies under the auspices of the United Arab Emirates (PEA). This was conveyed by Minister of Investment / Head of Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia who accompanied President Joko Widodo to the Indonesian Business Forum – PEA activity in Dubai, Thursday 4/11. This business meeting brought together nine PEA companies which already have an interest in investing in Indonesia, both for new investments and additional investments for the expansion of cooperation. “Several companies present expressed their commitment to invest in Indonesia with a b-to-b (business-to-business) agreement that had been exchanged in front of the leaders of the two countries,” Bahlil said in a written statement on Sunday (7 / 11). Bahlil said the total investment commitment during the visit to PEA was US $ 44.6 billion, which includes the investment value of the MoU between the Ministry of Investment / BKPM and Air Products of the United States (United States) of 15 billion US dollars. . Some of the companies that expressed their commitments, among others, product companies dairy Al Dahra Group, Yas Holding Agricultural Sector, Emirates Global Alumunium Aluminum Foundry, Damac Properties Real Estate Company and AMEA Power Renewable Energy Sector. During the forum, President Joko Widodo said the Indonesian government will continue to commit to swallow and stop the export of raw mineral products to international markets. “We will continue to ban the export of mental mineral products, after aluminum and nickel, perhaps later copper, so that investors can build value-added industries in Indonesia,” the president said in responding to Emirates Global Aluminum’s plan to invest in Indonesia. in partnership with PT Inalum (Persero). . The president referred to three development sectors in Indonesia that could be priorities for cooperation between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (PEA), namely the construction of the new Indonesian capital, investment in energy transition and trade through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Continuing the leadership of President Jokowi, Bahlil declared himself ready to welcome the investments of the PEA by insisting on three points, namely the investments in renewable energies, the investments in the construction of an industry based on good environmental management and investments with good collaboration. “In order to react quickly to realize the concept of joint investment between Indonesia and PEA, we have been ordered to deal with all issues related to licenses and other necessary facilitations for PEA investors in Indonesia,” Bahlil said. PEA Energy and Industry Minister Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouel, who represented the PEA government, said PEA wants to cooperate with Indonesia, not only because Indonesia is big with the largest Muslim community, but also because it has the capacities, the resources and the strategic position in the international order. “The PEA government has its own interest in the development of the new Indonesian capital. In addition, we are also seeing private sector interest in PEA, ”said Suhail. Based on Ministry of Investment / BKPM records, the completion of PEA investments in Indonesia in January-September 2021 was recorded at US $ 7.8 million. Meanwhile, the cumulative PEA investment achievement in Indonesia from 2016 to the third quarter of 2021 reached US $ 250.7 million and was ranked 27th. PEA investments are dominated by the food crops and plantations sectors with a total achievement of US $ 109.0 million (43.5%) and 71% of the total achievement of PEA investments in Indonesia are located outside from Java.

