Politics
Turkey FM inaugurates new consulate in Sri Lanka, aims to develop holistic ties with Asia
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu inaugurated a new consulate in Sri Lanka, stressing Turkey’s intention to promote cooperation in the fields of economy, culture and education. economic power, according toAnadolu Agency. The FM’s Twitter ad, after being translated, read: “Today #SriLanka we opened the Alanya office of the Honorary Consulate of Antalya. Honorary Consul Ali Kamburolu will contribute to our bilateral relations. ‘
Cavusoglu stressed the importance of honorary consulates in diplomatic engagements, citing the establishment by the Ottoman Empire of the first Turkish diplomatic contact with Sri Lanka in 1864, according to Anadolu Agency. He referred to the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, saying they have strengthened since the 2004 tsunami, after which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to the country. He went on to say that after Sri Lanka’s independence in 1948, Turkey was one of the first countries to be recognized as a country on the subcontinent. The foreign minister also spoke about the country’s financial ties with Lanka, adding that the two countries have set themselves a target of half a billion dollars, but that the current amount stands at around 102 million dollars. in the first half of 2021.
“Economic connections based on” specialized products “would not be sustainable”
According to the agency, Cavusoglu suggested that maintaining economic connections based on “specialty products” would not be sustainable. He also advised that the health and tourism industries integrate and study the relationships. “Turkey will further develop our cooperation with friendly Sri Lanka under our Asia Anew initiative,” Cavusoglu said in a tweet.
Today opened the Alanya office in #SriLankas Honorary Consulate of Antalya. Honorary Consul Ali Kamburolu will make a positive contribution to our relations.
Further develop our cooperation with friendly Sri Lanka as part of our #AsiaAnew Initiative. pic.twitter.com/6ntkX1c6eQ
Mevlt avuolu (@MevlutCavusoglu) November 6, 2021
Sri Lankan Ambassador to Turkey Mohamed Rizvi Hassen was quoted by Anadolu Agency,“Your generous gesture to Sri Lanka reflects the historic brotherly relations of our two countries. I must say that Turkey is a true friend.” According to the agency, Ambassador SL further stated that by launching the consulate, Sri Lanka hopes to increase business, investment, tourism and cultural contacts, as well as people-to-people contacts with Turkey. The Antalya region offers many opportunities that could unite the Sri Lankan business community. The initiative to open this office provides the opportunity to investigate unexplored prospects in Antalya for the benefit of the peoples of Turkey and Sri Lanka.
(With entries from ANI)
Image: Twitter
Sources
2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/middle-east/turkey-fm-inaugurates-new-consulate-in-sri-lanka-aims-to-develop-holistic-ties-with-asia.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]