Turkey FM inaugurates new consulate in Sri Lanka, aims to develop holistic ties with Asia

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu inaugurated a new consulate in Sri Lanka, stressing Turkey’s intention to promote cooperation in the fields of economy, culture and education. economic power, according toAnadolu Agency. The FM’s Twitter ad, after being translated, read: “Today #SriLanka we opened the Alanya office of the Honorary Consulate of Antalya. Honorary Consul Ali Kamburolu will contribute to our bilateral relations. ‘

Cavusoglu stressed the importance of honorary consulates in diplomatic engagements, citing the establishment by the Ottoman Empire of the first Turkish diplomatic contact with Sri Lanka in 1864, according to Anadolu Agency. He referred to the expansion of bilateral relations between the two countries, saying they have strengthened since the 2004 tsunami, after which President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paid a visit to the country. He went on to say that after Sri Lanka’s independence in 1948, Turkey was one of the first countries to be recognized as a country on the subcontinent. The foreign minister also spoke about the country’s financial ties with Lanka, adding that the two countries have set themselves a target of half a billion dollars, but that the current amount stands at around 102 million dollars. in the first half of 2021.

“Economic connections based on” specialized products “would not be sustainable”

According to the agency, Cavusoglu suggested that maintaining economic connections based on “specialty products” would not be sustainable. He also advised that the health and tourism industries integrate and study the relationships. “Turkey will further develop our cooperation with friendly Sri Lanka under our Asia Anew initiative,” Cavusoglu said in a tweet.

Sri Lankan Ambassador to Turkey Mohamed Rizvi Hassen was quoted by Anadolu Agency,“Your generous gesture to Sri Lanka reflects the historic brotherly relations of our two countries. I must say that Turkey is a true friend.” According to the agency, Ambassador SL further stated that by launching the consulate, Sri Lanka hopes to increase business, investment, tourism and cultural contacts, as well as people-to-people contacts with Turkey. The Antalya region offers many opportunities that could unite the Sri Lankan business community. The initiative to open this office provides the opportunity to investigate unexplored prospects in Antalya for the benefit of the peoples of Turkey and Sri Lanka.

