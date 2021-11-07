Joe Biden’s Taiwanese Strategy Not Chosen ‘Xi Jinping Sent Strong Signal’ | World | New





Taiwanese MP Wang Ting-yu unveiled US President Joe Biden’s strategy to protect Taiwan from China’s attempts to annex the island nation. The US President’s commitment to support the Taiwanese military came to a CNN city hall in Baltimore on October 22. Despite subsequent attempts by White House staff to reverse Mr. Biden’s comments, the vow marked a shift from the long-standing US policy of “strategic ambiguity” regarding the Taiwan issue.

Mr. Wang Ting-yu told Express.co.uk: “[There is something new in Biden’s speech. “Now when his quick answer yes, that’s our commitment to Taiwan we appreciate that. “But we know we know what’s going on clearly, too to Taiwan if you live in Taiwan…you will see nothing change, our stock markets perform good, our daily life goes normal, and no one wants to emigrate to another country because we know we know this is our home we can move anywhere. “However, the strategic ambiguity that [our] allies led by the United States … they are using strategic ambiguity to deal with the situation in that region.

He continued, “However, we are all aware of the danger from China… cannot make them too confident to make mistakes. “So, based on what Biden said and their State Department statement, you may notice that something has changed slightly. “They still see the strategic ambiguity in the political issue… the one-China policy… which they use in the old declaration to deal with or reduce pressure from Beijing. “However, they are adopting a clear strategy for regional security, especially military matters here.

Wang Ting-yu has sworn that his country is ready to repel an attack by the People’s Republic of China in case Beijing miscalculates and unleashes all-out war between the parties. He told Express.co.uk: “China wants to gobble up Taiwan if it can, so since 2013 China has been trying to increase the integration of the air force, navy, their capabilities, they invest a lot of budget in their air force. and the Navy. “So since then they have been using their fighter jets, their bombers, their ships to harass Taiwan more aggressively, so for Taiwan, the Chinese Communist threat is a kind of everyday life. “However, we understand that China is gaining capacity day by day, so we have to be careful, we have to watch their movements closely.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1516391/Joe-Biden-latest-Taiwan-China-war-latest-Xi-Jinping-south-china-sea-world-war-3-fears-vn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos