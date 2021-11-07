Five weak points of Donald Trump’s year of humiliation after the electoral rout





It’s been officially a year since Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden.

After days of anxious wait for election results, Mr. Biden was confirmed as the next President of the United States on November 7, 2020.

As many celebrated Bidens won and Trump was ultimately defeated, the joy was quickly put on the back burner as false allegations of a stolen election began to circulate.

Donald Trump was, of course, the loudest voice shouting that the Democrats had taken his great victory from him.

What followed was chaos, violence, and anger from Trump’s devoted MAGA fans. There is no way Americans were able to adequately prepare for the exhaustion of the following months.

What we did know, as evidenced by the length of his presidency, is that Trump was not about to leave the White House without a fight. And when he finally lost the support of politicians and reluctantly agreed to step down, it turned out he had to fall again.

From banning Twitter to inciting riots on the United States Capitol, to making history as the first president to be impeached twice; here is a summary of the weak points in Donald Trump’s life as a former president.

Get banned from Twitter

Maybe the one thing that hurt Donald Trump more than losing the presidency was losing the ability to post all of his hysterical tweets.

After the Jan.6 U.S. Capitol riots, Twitter, along with several other social media platforms, banned it. Twitter’s move came after it discovered that its tweets violated its policy of banning the glorification of violence and were very likely to encourage people to replicate what happened during the deadly insurgency.

Since leaving office, Trump has made several appearances on Fox News and organized his own rally, but it begs the question of how many people are still following Trump? The response is not as numerous as when he was on Twitter and had 88 million followers. Not to mention the fact that he was all the rage pretty much every day tossing out one of his off-balance tweets as a sure-fire way to get the attention he wanted, and it worked every time.

His failed blog

Again, Trump really wants to feel that people care about his opinions and his failed blog has done the opposite. From Donald J. Trump’s office, launched in May but was closed after just a month with rumors circulating that it had almost no readers.

And if you thought there was a chance that Trump would blog again very soon, you would be wrong. The official From the Desk of Donald J. Trump page was removed entirely from the Trumps website in June. Trump’s senior assistant Jason Miller has also confirmed he will not be returning.

Insisting he doesn’t like women peeing on him

The Washington Post reported that when speaking to GOP donors, the 45th President randomly referred to and denied allegations in the Steele file, compiled by a former British intelligence officer, which claimed there was video footage prostitutes urinating in front of Trump in a Moscow hotel. room in 2013. This was debunked by Robert Mueller.

Uninvited, Trump reportedly told donors: I’m not in the golden showers, he told the crowd.

Keep believing he won the election

You would think that after a few months Trump would have finally been a good loser and reluctantly accepted the election results. Wrong!

Trump is still adamant that Biden won the election unfairly and that Democrats rigged them.

The biggest problem, the one that gets the most attraction, the most respect, the biggest applause, is talking about the electoral fraud of the presidential election of the 2020s, Trump said in a recent rally in Iowa. This is just one of many examples where he dismissed the results.

Melania Trump surprised by rolling her eyes at her husband

Okay, this one might have been a constant throughout his presidency, but it’s still gold. After settling back into what could be a quiet time to reconnect as partners outside the limelight, it doesn’t appear that Melania has grown more affectionate towards Donald Trump, at least not publicly.

Melania was caught smiling alongside the Republican politician during their Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series appearance, only for the smile to fade immediately as she turned away.

The moment was caught on camera and, like most of Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward interactions, has since gone viral.

