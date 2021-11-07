RI pockets UAE IDR 639 trillion investment pledge





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Indonesia has full commitment investment valued at US $ 44.6 billion or 639 trillion rupees from the Indonesia-United Arab Emirates (PEA) Business Forum. This value includes Air Products’ investment of US $ 15 billion which was marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Investment. “In order to provide a quick response to realize the concept of joint investment between Indonesia and PEA, we have been ordered to take care of all issues related to licenses and other necessary facilitation for PEA investors in Indonesia. “, said Bahlil in his statement, Sunday, November 7, 2021. This business meeting brought together nine PEA companies that already have an interest in investing in Indonesia, both for new investment and for expansion. Several companies have expressed their commitment to invest in Indonesia by adding agreements business to business. The companies that conveyed this commitment were Al Dahra Group, Yas Holding, Emirates Global Aluminum, Damac Properties and AMEA Power. Bahlil said that PEA’s investment will focus on three things, namely renewable energy, industry based on environmental management and investment with good collaboration. Based on the records of the Ministry of Investment, the realization of PEA investments in Indonesia in January-September 2021 reached 7.8 million US dollars. Meanwhile, the accumulation of achievements of PEA investments in Indonesia in the third quarter of 2016 2021 reached US $ 250.7 million or ranks 27th. PEA investments are dominated by the food crops and plantations sector with a total output of US $ 109 million. Up to 71 percent of the total realization of PEA investments in Indonesia is located outside the island of Java. Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo aka Jokowi said that the development in Indonesia which could be a priority for cooperation between the two countries was the construction of the new Indonesian capital, investments in energy transition sector and trade. . Jokowi said the Indonesian government will continue to commit to swallow and stop the export of raw mineral products to the international market. “We will continue to ban the export of mental mineral products, after aluminum and nickel, perhaps later copper. This is so that investors build value-added industries in Indonesia,” Jokowi said. Also Read: This US Company to Invest Rp 210 T in Indonesia’s Coal Gasification Industry Always update the latest information. Watch the latest news and some news from Tempo.co on the Telegram “Tempo.co Update” channel. Click https://t.me/tempodotcoupdate to join. First you need to install the Telegram app.

