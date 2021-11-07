



Labor asks Boris Johnson to apologize for dispute with Owen Paterson Boris Johnson is facing a public service probe into allegations his government threatened to withdraw funds from his MPs’ constituencies if they did not stick to the line. Conservative whips reportedly told backbenchers that the people they represented would lose if they did not support the government. The Liberal Democrats have asked Simon Case, the cabinet secretary, to investigate. It comes after a difficult week for the prime minister, who was forced to flip-flop over plans to tear the regime apart from Commons standards. His government had urged MPs to back the project and also put Owen Paterson’s suspension on the back burner, but realized in less than 24 hours that he would not be able to enforce his plans amid ‘widespread backlash. About 100 Conservatives rebelled in the vote amid what has been called a rage over the treatment of Parliament. Jacob Rees-Mogg, who as House leader was the face of the reform attempt, is now facing calls for resignation. His position is untenable, Labors Thangam Debbonaire said on Sunday. Key points Show last update



1636280327 Exclusive: All UK post-Brexit trade deals combined valued at less than 50 pence per person All of Boris Johnson’s new post-Brexit trade deals put in place will have an economic benefit of just 3-7 per person over the next 15 years, according to the government’s own figures. The small economic boost of just 0.01 to 0.02 percent of GDP, and less than 50 pence per person per year is overshadowed by the economic blow of leaving the EU, which the government estimated at 4 percent of GDP over the same period, writing Jon stone. Jon sharmanNovember 7, 2021 10:18 AM 1636279187 Jacob Rees-Mogg set to resign over Owen Paterson scandal, says Labor Jacob Rees-Mogg is expected to resign from a House of Commons leader over the Owen Paterson scandal, Labor has said. Speaking on Sunday morning, Thangam Debbonaire said the position of Tory MPs had become “untenable” after leading efforts to neutralize Parliament’s watchdog of standards and let an MP break the rules get away with it, writing Jon stone. Jon sharmanNovember 7, 2021 9:59 AM 1636278047 What did Owen Paterson do? Everything you need to know about the Conservative lobbying scandal #icymi a full explanation of the Paterson vote Boris Johnson’s government is mired in sordid allegations after No.10 tried to save Tory MP Owen Paterson from suspension while seeking to tear up the House of Commons disciplinary process, writing Adam forrest. On Thursday, Mr Paterson dramatically resigned as an MP after Mr Johnson did an about-face and allowed a new vote on his suspension for violating lobbying rules, and withdrew on his plan to rewrite the rules. Rules of Conduct. So what did the Conservative member do wrong? Why did the government do an about-face? And how do the parties now agree on a disciplinary procedure following the saga described by Labor as a shady mess? Jon sharmanNovember 7, 2021 9:40 AM 1636277463 Eustice dodges question about Kwarteng’s treatment of standards commissioner George Eustice dismissed a question about his cabinet colleagues’ treatment of the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner, saying he was not sure what he actually said. The normally fluent responses from environment secretaries stumbled somewhat when challenged by BBC Andrew Marr, who asked him if it was fair that Kwasi Kwarteng suggested Kathryn Stone, the commissioner, to resign. Mr. Kwarteng commented on national television the day after the vote to abolish the current standards regime. The business secretary suggested that Ms Stone was no longer needed and should consider her position. Mr Marr asked Mr Eustice if this was a decent and proper way to treat an official who he said now enjoys police protection due to hate messages directed against her following Mr. Kwarteng’s comments. Mr Eustice said: Well, I don’t know exactly what you are saying about what the business secretary said. In our opinion, a panel of experts has looked at it and obviously she’s making recommendations and those are put to a panel of MPs themselves for consideration. There is a case for there to be an appeal process in there …. That’s what we were trying to do. Jon sharmanNovember 7, 2021 9:31 AM 1636276787 Man accused of threatening to kill MP An Englishman arrested in Ireland on suspicion of threatening to kill a British MP has been charged. The man, 41, from England, was arrested on Saturday in Douglas, a suburb of Cork. The arrest was made while Gardai was executing a search warrant on residential property. Jon sharmanNovember 7, 2021 9:19 AM 1636275619 An appeal process already exists in the standards regime, according to Debbonaire Thangam Debbonaire scoffed at the government’s suggestion that no recourse is available for MPs being investigated on standards. Indeed, an appeal process already exists, she said. She told Skys Trevor Phillips Sunday: The standards committee reviews the evidence, it takes more evidence if necessary, it can ask the standards commissioner to go back and look again. In [Owen Patersons] In this case, they considered the evidence to be overwhelming. So there is already, in fact, an appeal process. We can always strengthen the process, of course. For over 300 years, all we have done as a parliament is to strengthen this process. What Prime Minister Jacob Rees Mogg and his chief whip tried to do last week is weaken it. The standards committee is, even now, reviewing the code of conduct for MPs, as it is quite fair and appropriate that they are doing every parliament. Jon sharmanNovember 7, 2021 9:00 AM 1636275245 Jacob Rees Mogg should consider resigning, Labor Party says Jacob Rees Mogg should reflect on his position following the botched attempt to revise the regime to parliamentary standards, Labor has said. House leader Thangam Debbonaire said he showed an extraordinary lack of control during the Owen Paterson saga. She said she would quit if she was in her shoes. Jon sharmanNovember 7, 2021 8:54 AM 1636274867 Cabinet Minister dismisses Tories ‘sleaze row like storm in a cup of tea’ John Major was wrong to say that the Owen Paterson affair during the week was a shame for the government and made Parliament look bad, the Environment Secretary said. George Eustice said he disagreed with the former prime minister on a number of issues, adding that he was not someone I would normally take a signal from. He added that the row over the sleaze was a Westminster storm over a cup of tea. He said: The point is that last week we tried to introduce an appeal system into the parliamentary standards process. I think there is a consensus that there should be some kind of appeals system. The vote was passed but there was clearly unease because other political parties said they were unwilling to engage in this process at this point. This inevitably ended up being confused with the Owen Paterson problem, so we made the decision not to do this, but to re-engage. George Eustice blamed other political parties for the government’s woes (Sky News) The motion the government invited its MPs to support last week itself confused Mr Paterson’s violations of standards with overhauling the system, including in the same amendment a plan to put his suspension on the back burner. and the proposed new regime to combat wrongdoing. Pressed to find out why a hundred MPs did not support the motion and whether the government was in trouble over this sordid issue, Mr Eustice insisted Boris Johnson’s team had no problem with his character. He said: I’ve been here in Glasgow at Cop where some really big decisions are being made, big big commitments around the world on a big challenge like climate change. I think what we saw is sort of a Westminster storm in a teacup, so to speak. Yes, we made a mistake in putting it forward the way we did, so we took it out, but the general principle, that you should have due process and a right of appeal in this kind of thing. situations, I think no one doubts. Jon sharmanNovember 7, 2021 8:47 AM 1636273307 Brexit: triggering article 16 would be monumentally stupid, warns John Major It would be colossally stupid to trigger Article 16 and suspend the Brexit deal in Northern Ireland, John Major warned. The former Tory PM called Boris Johnson’s policy absurd. It comes after Lord Frost, the UK Brexit negotiator, said the drastic course of action is very much on the table and has been since July, writing Jon stone. Jon sharmanNovember 7, 2021 8:21 AM 1636272167 Sordid new row of Tories amid reports that 3million donors get House of Lords seats Labor is stepping up pressure on sleazy amid reports the Conservative Party has offered House of Lords peerages to wealthy benefactors as a reward for large donations, write she glove and Lamiat Sabin. The report, by Sunday Times and Open Democracy, says wealthy benefactors seem to be guaranteed a peerage if they take on the temporary role of party treasurer and increase their own donations beyond 3 million. He also cited party sources as saying that there is a tradition of Conservative prime ministers handing peerages to party treasurers. Jon sharmanNovember 7, 2021 8:02 AM

