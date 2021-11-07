China International Import Expo a win-win for the world





Looking back on the first three sessions of the China International Import Expo, it was created from scratch and has become a key platform for companies around the world looking for business opportunities in the Chinese market and a step for expand international collaboration. The exhibition, designed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is the world’s first nationally organized import exhibition, an innovation in the history of global trade. It has also become a magnet for exhibitors launching their new products, technologies and services, with dozens of new exhibitions released each year at the exhibition, some of which make their debuts in the Asia-Pacific region or even their world premieres. The opening ceremony of the exhibition, in which President Xi gave keynotes every year, was also in the spotlight. At the first CIIE, Xi announced three major decisions to capitalize on the important role of Shanghai and other regions in opening up China by expanding the China Pilot Free Trade Zone (Shanghai) to include a new section, launching a science and technology innovation board at the Shanghai Stock Exchange, an registration system for listed companies, and supporting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta region. Then, in the second session, Xi emphasized openness and cooperation for a common future, pledging to facilitate market access, fight protectionism and boost economic globalization. As for the third session last year, as the world struggles to recover economically and socially from the shock of COVID-19, Xi said China’s 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) will aim to fostering a new development paradigm with the market as a pillar and national and international markets mutually reinforcing. Xi emphasized developing new pioneers, growing foreign trade in innovative ways, improving the business environment and deepening bilateral, multilateral and regional cooperation. “Acting as a major platform for international public procurement, for the promotion of investments, for cultural exchanges and for open cooperation, the CIIE is now an international public good to be shared with the world,” he said. declared. “Our goal is to make the Chinese market a market for the world, a market shared by all and a market accessible to all.” This year, Xi reaffirmed China’s determination to move resolutely towards high-level opening up at a time marking the 20th anniversary of China’s entry into the World Trade Organization. The president called for grasping the dominant development trend of economic globalization, supporting all countries in greater openness, opposing unilateralism and protectionism, and promoting a better future for humanity.

