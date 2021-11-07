Blame everyone





Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered another speech to announce the historic much-publicized Rs 120 billion relief program for the poor in this country. There is no doubt that the Prime Minister is seriously concerned about rising inflation in the country. And he wants to help struggling workers with this relief program.

The PTI government is busy taking credit for this historic relief program and wants to be appreciated for showing such kindness and empathy. But helping struggling families buy ghee, flour and sugar may not be enough to alleviate this tsunami of rising prices. On the one hand, the government is trying to help the poor survive in these difficult times, but on the other hand, it continues to raise the prices of basic goods and energy.

In the past three months, the prices of goods and utilities have increased. Everything that people consume to survive has become expensive. The government has failed to provide much needed relief for the working class and the poor. Even sections of the middle class are struggling to maintain their standard of living.

I wanted to thank Prime Minister Imran Khan for announcing this relief plan. I have no doubt about his intentions. But I doubt that the measures announced in his speech will help the poor alleviate the tsunami of price hikes announced by the government.

My doubt is based on two main reasons. First, the PTI government is not ready to accept that its neoliberal policies have failed to stop rising inflation and increase the incomes of ordinary Pakistanis.

Second, there is a huge gap between intentions and policies. Just a day after the Prime Minister’s speech, oil prices rose again. The price of gasoline has risen by Rs 35.13 in the current fiscal year after the latest increase of Rs 8.03 per liter. The price of electricity is increasing almost every month.

The devalued rupee and rising energy prices contribute directly to rising inflation and the cost of living. The government is not ready to follow all of its good intentions and empathy with concrete actions, measures and policies to tackle issues such as poverty, unemployment, hunger and rising prices.

It is good to have noble intentions, but practical steps and steps must be taken to really make a difference. The government may have good intentions, but it lacks actions and policies to make those intentions a reality.

Take just one example of the PM discourse where intention was followed by actions and measures that produced wonderful results. The PM referred to the increase in profits for several industrial sectors. He gave examples of engineering that saw profits increase 350 percent, textiles 163 percent, cars 131 percent, cement 113 percent, oil and gas 75 percent.

These industrial sectors and a few others made record profits because the government provided incentives for these industries. The government has provided the corporate sector with resources to increase their profits. Thus, the corporate sector has not achieved record profits solely on the basis of good intentions, but on the basis of practical measures, actions and assistance. The government offered them cheap loans, provided them with cheap energy; he also announced a major bailout for industries. Thus, they made full use of these incentives to increase their profits.

These profits have been made at the expense of workers and consumers. The industrialists did not share this profit with the workers, who obtained no real increase in their wages. Their lives and income did not improve despite the hard work.

Prime Minister Imran Khan helplessly called on the industrialists and the Seths to raise the wages of their workers and share the profits. Dear Prime Minister, such calls will not work. Take practical steps and introduce policies to distribute wealth more equitably in society.

A welfare state cannot be established on such calls and good intentions. The very concept of a modern welfare state is based on an equitable sharing of wealth. When the ruling class and big business share their wealth with society to raise the poor and provide them with education, health, housing and other basic necessities.

The ruling party, however, continues to blame everyone for its government’s failures. With his strategy of blaming others for his mistakes and failures, he is doomed not to review his own actions, measures and policies.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also blamed the rise in inflation on commodity prices on the international market. It is true that international commodity prices have risen sharply in recent months. But blaming the blame entirely on rising commodity prices is not quite right. For example, in the first two months of 2020, inflation hit an all-time high in Pakistan while commodity prices were relatively stable. What then caused the high inflation in Pakistan during the first two years of the PTI government?

The answer lies in the economic policies of governments leading to higher energy prices, the devaluation of the rupee and the rising cost of production and living. Pakistan’s economy was in crisis even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit it.

The sharp decline in GDP growth is the result of the economic policies implemented by the PTI government, and the government is not ready to analyze the negative impacts of its economic policies. He is not ready to change the

the orientation of these economic policies to deal with the problems faced by the working masses.

The governments’ strategy is simple: blame everything that has gone wrong or out of control on previous governments and mafias. The simplest and easiest solution to all economic and social problems is to blame everyone.

The problem with this strategy is that it works well for a while, but over time it loses its appeal. Many people buy into this argument in the first year of government in office. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech was a desperate attempt to sell this narrative.

The writer is a freelance journalist.

