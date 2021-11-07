Nadda hails Prime Minister Modi for tackling economic challenges amid Covid-19





Bharatiya Janata party leader JP Nadda on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the “bold move” to lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic and for addressing the economic challenges that stem from it. Addressing the inaugural address of the first national executive committee after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Nadda said: “The decision to impose the lockdown was taken by Prime Minister Modi and within three months of the lockdown all essential facilities have been made available to people across the country.The methodology applied to fight Covid includes three Ts-Track, Test and Treat. Praising Prime Minister Modi, the BJP chief stressed that the prime minister was leading from the front lines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. “WHO commended Prime Minister Modi for the leadership provided in the process in not only addressing the challenges of Covid, but also showing the world the best way to address the economic challenges that have arisen,” Nadda said. The BJP leader also praised the party for increasing the share of votes in recent polls. “From general polls to panchayats, the BJP’s share of votes has increased. In fact, in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has and is functioning extremely well,” Nadda said. The BJP chief also said that Prime Minister Modi is the only leader who has ensured the prosperity of the country’s farmers by introducing progressive policies and laws for the upliftment of farmers in India. He also listed the policies implemented by the Center in the health and agriculture sectors. “Neither the world nor the country imagined that India would release its own vaccine against COVID-19,” added the party leader. He also mentioned that India made the Covid vaccines in a very short period of time and also managed to get 100 crores vaccinated. He also called on party workers to ensure people receive their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Nadda praised various political initiatives of the central government since the repeal of Article 370 and various peace accords in Assam and Tripura. (Only the title and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear reader, Business Standard has always strived to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that matter to you and have broader political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering has only strengthened our resolve and commitment to these ideals. Even in these difficult times resulting from Covid-19, we remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and cutting-edge commentary on relevant current issues.

However, we have a demand. As we fight the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more so that we can continue to provide you with more quality content. Our subscription model has received an encouraging response from many of you who have subscribed to our online content. More subscriptions to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of providing you with even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practice the journalism to which we are committed. Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard. Digital editor

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/article/news-ani/nadda-hails-pm-modi-for-bold-decisions-tackling-economic-challenges-amid-covid-19-121110700287_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos