President Joko Widodo and several ministers attend Dubai Expo 2020





World Expo 2020 Dubai (2021). (Doc.: BRI)

The Indonesian pavilion was animated by more than 300 MSME products.

SuaraJatim.id – President Joko Widodo along with a number of Cabinet ministers from Advanced Indonesia personally attended Indonesia’s National Day at the exhibition Dubai Expo 2020, Thursday (4/11/2021). In his remarks, the president called Indonesia the land of majesty, a land rich in nature and culture. “Indonesia, land of opportunities that will continue to open up new opportunities and opportunities. Indonesia, land of innovation that will continue to innovate for future generations, becomes Indonesia, land of diversity, ”he said. The Indonesian government participated in the 2020 Dubai International World Expo with the theme “Creating the future, from Indonesia to the world”. The participation of the Indonesian government was marked by the presence of the Indonesian Pavilion at the World Expo 2020 Dubai (2021). Cultural diversity, national wealth and innovation were also praised by the BRI by participating directly at the venue of the event and carrying out two major missions, namely to support the potential for increased exports of MSME products and strengthen national investments through business matching. Read also:

To Print Millennial Entrepreneurs, BRI Organizes BRIncubator Goes To Campus BRI’s director of consumer activities, Handayani, said BRI’s presence at both missions followed Indonesia’s participation in the international exhibition, which invited many countries from around the world. The BIS wants the business actors of MSMEs to be known internationally and build a large business network, so that they can drive the wheels of the national economy. “In this activity, the Indonesian pavilion is supported by the Indonesian Ministry of Commerce, the Indonesian Ministry of State-Owned Enterprises, 14 State-owned enterprises and various provincial governments. The presence of BRI-assisted MSMEs at Expo 2020 Dubai is the pride of Indonesian MSMEs on the international stage, from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022, ”said Handayani. The Indonesian pavilion was brought to life by more than 300 MSME products which were presented to an international audience. This is one of the government’s concrete supports, so that MSME actors can continue to encourage each other to go global. Regarding the MSMEs promoted by the BRI, 14 selected MSMEs from the BRI were present at the event, with products such as textiles, batik and crafts made from natural materials. Handayani said the BIS, as a bank long known for empowering MSMEs, continues to try to push this segment to the top of the class, including by encouraging it to enter the international market. Indonesia has around 64 million MSME actors and supports the national economy and this activity is an opportunity to increase the export potential of Indonesian MSMEs. Read also:

Top 3 Indonesian Campuses Get BRIncubator Program at Campus 2021 Handayani also underlined that through this prestigious event, BRI is committed to strengthening investment through the concept of business twinning. This concept is very important since it can achieve the strengthening of the business ecosystem from upstream to downstream, in order to minimize the risks.

