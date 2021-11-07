Politics
The role of the military in the formation of the authoritarian power of Erdoan – mit Cizre
In the third of a series of four articles on the nature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s regime, Mit Cizre examines the role of the military.
During the first years of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the focus was on reforms, which lasted roughly from coming to power in 2002 until 2011, the prime minister of the At the time, Recep Tayyip Erdoan questioned and weakened the ideological foundations of the Turkish secular establishment.
In doing so, it limited the political role of its main institutions, namely the army, the judiciary and the civil bureaucracy, through a program to advance Turkey’s accession to the European Union.
Although the reforms themselves have been gradual, part of the reason for Turkey’s increasingly authoritarian turn is their precariousness. A hostile secular establishment provided both the impetus for liberalization, and perhaps also Erdoens’ search for unhindered power later. In this sense, we can speak of an establishment effect that never recedes on Erdoan’s decision-making.
Undeniably, over the past decade, politicians have had more of their say over the military. These reforms, however, failed to address the cultural and structural conditions that produced the military tutelage over politics in the first place. Rather than subordination to civilian government, the reforms were designed to establish full allegiance to political authority.
Erdoan’s strong desire to free his government from the past by ending Turkey’s troubled history of coups led him to introduce a system of pro-government appointments and promotions aimed at creating a corps of loyal officers.
Translated into real policy, this policy amounted to ousting government enemies identified with the secular establishment and replacing them with cadres supporting Erdoan, who were often supporters of the Islamic preacher Fethullah Glen.
In 2007, the so-called Ergenekon after that Mass legal proceedings have been initiated against an alleged network of military officers and their civilian accomplices accused of plotting a series of coups against the AKP government.
State bureaucrats, including former force commanders, a former chief of staff, up to 10% of army generals, as well as right-wing intellectuals and journalists have been implicated in the plots, which helped convince Erdoan and his allies that the secular establishment had been hostile to them from day one.
This view was further compounded by the attempt by senior military commands to block presidential elections in 2007, and a court case led by the attorney general’s office aimed at shutting down the AKP on anti-secularism charges in March. 2008.
Threats from a hostile army played an important role in Erdoan’s counter-strategy: an executive presidency, tailor-made to allow for the massive expansion of executive powers. However, the Ergenekon and Sledgehammer cases could not have been carried without the support of Glens supporters, who infiltrated security agencies since the 1990s.
Relations between Erdoan and the Glenists became open hostility in 2013, when members of the movement published damaging telephone conversations between the AKP leader and his son, Bilal Erdoan, implicating widespread corruption within the family and of the government. In response, a justice system controlled by Erdoan began to overturn the verdicts of Ergenekon and Sledgehammer.
The meaning of the acquittals was clear. Faced with a serious threat from the Glenists, Erdoan once again struck a reverse deal, seeking the support of his former enemies in the military to counter the emerging challenge to his reign.
For the old guard of the military high command, the crackdown on the Glenists allowed a base purge in their favor, while avenging the movement for its key role in military persecution.
That said, underlying tensions and suspicions on all sides remained until the July 2016 coup attempt, which Erdoan blamed on Glenist officers before doubling down on his rapprochement with the Old Guard. .
This new alliance was facilitated by a group of mostly retired generals putting aside their historic hostility to the AKP in an effort to reclaim lost power and glory. Often referred to as Eurasians for their anti-Western ideas, they felt powerless even as their authoritarian politics began to develop internationally. Now they saw an opportunity.
Likewise, the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), struggling at the polls and never big enough to seize power itself, gave its full support to the AKP, sweeping aside previous criticism to become a partner. coalition in Erdoan governments after 2016.
These forces constitute the semi-fascist character of the current Erdoan regime. They have the upper hand in key political areas, shaping Turkey’s domestic political landscape and foreign policy, while making important appointments in the military. In turn, they allow Erdoan to trample on individual rights, constitutional restrictions, and judicial independence.
More than five years after their prosecution and conviction, Erdoan is more dependent than ever on the old guard of the military high command.
Sources
2/ https://ahvalnews.com/recep-tayyip-erdogan/militarys-role-shaping-erdogans-authoritarian-power-umit-cizre
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]