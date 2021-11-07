The role of the military in the formation of the authoritarian power of Erdoan – mit Cizre

In the third of a series of four articles on the nature of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan’s regime, Mit Cizre examines the role of the military.

During the first years of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), the focus was on reforms, which lasted roughly from coming to power in 2002 until 2011, the prime minister of the At the time, Recep Tayyip Erdoan questioned and weakened the ideological foundations of the Turkish secular establishment.

In doing so, it limited the political role of its main institutions, namely the army, the judiciary and the civil bureaucracy, through a program to advance Turkey’s accession to the European Union.

Although the reforms themselves have been gradual, part of the reason for Turkey’s increasingly authoritarian turn is their precariousness. A hostile secular establishment provided both the impetus for liberalization, and perhaps also Erdoens’ search for unhindered power later. In this sense, we can speak of an establishment effect that never recedes on Erdoan’s decision-making.

Undeniably, over the past decade, politicians have had more of their say over the military. These reforms, however, failed to address the cultural and structural conditions that produced the military tutelage over politics in the first place. Rather than subordination to civilian government, the reforms were designed to establish full allegiance to political authority.

Erdoan’s strong desire to free his government from the past by ending Turkey’s troubled history of coups led him to introduce a system of pro-government appointments and promotions aimed at creating a corps of loyal officers.

Translated into real policy, this policy amounted to ousting government enemies identified with the secular establishment and replacing them with cadres supporting Erdoan, who were often supporters of the Islamic preacher Fethullah Glen.

In 2007, the so-called Ergenekon after that Mass legal proceedings have been initiated against an alleged network of military officers and their civilian accomplices accused of plotting a series of coups against the AKP government.

State bureaucrats, including former force commanders, a former chief of staff, up to 10% of army generals, as well as right-wing intellectuals and journalists have been implicated in the plots, which helped convince Erdoan and his allies that the secular establishment had been hostile to them from day one.

This view was further compounded by the attempt by senior military commands to block presidential elections in 2007, and a court case led by the attorney general’s office aimed at shutting down the AKP on anti-secularism charges in March. 2008.

Threats from a hostile army played an important role in Erdoan’s counter-strategy: an executive presidency, tailor-made to allow for the massive expansion of executive powers. However, the Ergenekon and Sledgehammer cases could not have been carried without the support of Glens supporters, who infiltrated security agencies since the 1990s.

Relations between Erdoan and the Glenists became open hostility in 2013, when members of the movement published damaging telephone conversations between the AKP leader and his son, Bilal Erdoan, implicating widespread corruption within the family and of the government. In response, a justice system controlled by Erdoan began to overturn the verdicts of Ergenekon and Sledgehammer.

The meaning of the acquittals was clear. Faced with a serious threat from the Glenists, Erdoan once again struck a reverse deal, seeking the support of his former enemies in the military to counter the emerging challenge to his reign.

For the old guard of the military high command, the crackdown on the Glenists allowed a base purge in their favor, while avenging the movement for its key role in military persecution.

That said, underlying tensions and suspicions on all sides remained until the July 2016 coup attempt, which Erdoan blamed on Glenist officers before doubling down on his rapprochement with the Old Guard. .

This new alliance was facilitated by a group of mostly retired generals putting aside their historic hostility to the AKP in an effort to reclaim lost power and glory. Often referred to as Eurasians for their anti-Western ideas, they felt powerless even as their authoritarian politics began to develop internationally. Now they saw an opportunity.

Likewise, the far-right Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), struggling at the polls and never big enough to seize power itself, gave its full support to the AKP, sweeping aside previous criticism to become a partner. coalition in Erdoan governments after 2016.

These forces constitute the semi-fascist character of the current Erdoan regime. They have the upper hand in key political areas, shaping Turkey’s domestic political landscape and foreign policy, while making important appointments in the military. In turn, they allow Erdoan to trample on individual rights, constitutional restrictions, and judicial independence.

More than five years after their prosecution and conviction, Erdoan is more dependent than ever on the old guard of the military high command.