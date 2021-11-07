Biden has vowed to reopen the Jerusalem consulate closed by Trump. But can he?





JERUSALEM With long strands of bougainvillea draped from its balconies, the Jerusalems Agron Road mansion may seem an unlikely staging post for a test of will between the Biden administration and Israel’s coalition government.

Until 2018, the stone building housed the US Consulate in Jerusalem and the Diplomatic Mission of the Americas to the Palestinians. But the Trump administration shut it down and merged it into the new United States Embassy in the city, the capital of Israel.

This sent a clear message: relations with the Palestinians had been reduced to a portfolio within the US-Israel relationship.

President Joe Biden took office promising to reopen the consulate and use it to rebuild diplomatic relations with the Palestinians.

Ten months later, the consulate remains closed in the face of fierce opposition from many ministers in the Israeli coalition government when it reopens. The Israeli right-wing sees it as a sign of American ambitions to one day divide Jerusalem into a shared capital for both Israel and a future Palestinian state, an idea they consider totally unacceptable to them.

“We will not compromise on this,” Gideon Saar, Israel’s justice minister, told a conference last month, adding that he and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett were “on the same page” On the question.

The consulate has also assumed symbolic importance for the Palestinian Authority, but for very different reasons.

We want the US consulate to be the seed of a US embassy in the state of Palestine, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said in a Facebook post in September.

Opposition from the Israeli right has left consulate plans in limbo. Legally, the United States needs Israel’s permission to open it, which means the Biden administration cannot simply ignore the government’s position.

But State Department spokesman Ned Price told a press conference on Wednesday that the United States had been very clear on our intentions to reopen the consulate.

The issue is one of many recent points of friction between Jerusalem and Washington regarding Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories.

At the end of last month, the United States joined the United Nations in condemning Israel’s decision to approve more than 3,000 settlement houses in the West Bank, the first large-scale settlement expansion since the country’s government took office in June.

The State Department called the move completely inconsistent with efforts to reduce tensions, although no further action was taken.

The United States also said it had not received any warning that Israel was planning to designate six Palestinian rights groups as terrorist organizations before doing so last month. Israel accused the groups of funneling resources to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a militant group.

All six have denied the allegations and accused Israel of trying to silence groups that denounce abuses by Israeli security forces.

Shawan Jabarin, the director of one of the groups, Al-Haq, urged the White House to pressure Israel to revoke the designations.

This is a test for Bidens’ slogans that human rights and the rule of law are at the heart of US politics, he told NBC News on Tuesday in an interview. telephone. It’s time to translate the slogans into action.

However, Israel’s top foreign policy priority now is Iran, not the Palestinians. The country’s ministers focused on Tehran in meetings with their U.S. counterparts, and Bennett also spoke about it when he first met Biden at the White House in August.

They raised concerns over Bidens’ pledge to join the Iran nuclear deal, which former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in 2018. The deal hinges on Iran’s acceptance of the deal. restrict its nuclear program in exchange for a lifting of sanctions by the United States. and five other world powers.

The subject will likely be raised during talks between the United States and Iran which are set to resume in Vienna this month after a five-month hiatus after the election of hard-line Ebrahim Raisi to the presidency.

Politicians across Israel’s political spectrum oppose the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), arguing that it was never strong enough to prevent Iran to try to build a nuclear bomb.

Iran has always said that it is not looking for such a weapon and that its nuclear program is for civilian purposes.

While former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has spoken out publicly against negotiations with Iran, the current government is voicing its concerns to the Biden administration in private.

Two Israeli officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media, told NBC News on Wednesday that they were encouraged by a recent language change from the United States.

“All options were on the table” regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Secretary of State Antony Blinkens told CBS “Face the Nation” on Sunday, although he stressed that the Biden administration believed diplomacy was the key. best way forward.

These words have been supported by recent military demonstrations. A US B-1 bomber flew over Israel on Sunday flanked by Israeli planes. And the United States announced that it had successfully dropped a powerful anti-bunker bomb of the type needed to penetrate a fortified Iranian nuclear facility from an F-15 fighter jet during a test in mid -October from Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

But the United States and Israel still remain divided over the objective of diplomatic talks with Iran. The White House hopes to restore the nuclear deal with Iran first, then negotiate stricter conditions on top of that. Israel believes that once the deal is restored and sanctions against Iran lifted, Tehran will no longer feel compelled to negotiate.

“The Americans believe they will have the capacity to continue negotiations after the JCPOA,” one of the Israeli officials said. “We believe we need to move directly towards a longer and stronger agreement.”

