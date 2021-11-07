Politics
BJP thanks PM Modi for measures taken to revive the economy | Latest India News
The Bharatiya Janata Party thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for his foresight and efforts to get the country’s economy back on track after the setback of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the prime minister was thanked at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday for the decisive decision-making that ensured free food for 8 million people every month after the start of the Covid pandemic.
All former party presidents congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In our country, the consumption of masks and PPE kits, oxygen and medicines has increased and every effort has been spared by the Union government to foresee an increase in consumption. In January 2020 we had the first [Covid-19] positive case and nowhere in the world nobody knew what to do; in nine months the working groups intensified, the PM visited the laboratories and encouraged the scientists and the result is that 30% of the population received both doses [of anti- Covid vaccines] and the [World Health Organization] WHO has given the green light to COVAXIN made in India, he said.
BJPs NEC meets after two years. It is the key decision-making body of the party comprising the chief ministers of the states governed by the BJP, the presidents of state units and other officials.
Whenever there has been a tragedy of this magnitude, the economy is disrupted, transport is affected and hunger strikes, the biggest challenge is meeting the need for food, but due to the foresight of the people. PM, we rolled out the biggest food program that gave 80 crore people ration each month, including 5kg of grains and pulses, he said.
He said the decisions taken by the Union government had helped put the economy back on track and businesses were growing. The biggest example is the increase in the collection of the GST, Pradhan said.
Pradhan said the party used technology platforms for the first time, allowing 218 of the 342 members to be virtually present at the NEC meeting. Party veterans LK Advani and MM Joshi had also joined from their respective residences.
The NEC also thanked the Prime Minister for the repeal of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.
When the CAA has been adopted; people were saying all kinds of things. when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the prime minister’s foresight proved to be correct. The categories [of eligible people under the law] we planned to help, got constitutional security, he said. India is committed to accelerating citizenship for persecuted minorities in neighboring countries, including Sikhs in Afghanistan.
Read also | New story in Bengal: Naddas message to party workers at key BJP meeting
While the government has been unable to break the deadlock over the three contentious farm laws that have led to farmer protests for more than a year and could impact its electoral fortunes in states such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, Pradhan said the government was sensitive to the Sikh community as well as farmers.
People are saying a lot about the agitation of the farmers. In 2014, farmers obtained 23,000 crore in the budget, however, in the last budget the amount reached 123,000 crores. The MSP [minimum support price] of all agricultural products has been increased and the government has shown the highest responsibility, he said.
Discuss measures taken to address the concerns of Sikhs in particular; Pradhan said the Modi government did four main things, the gurudwara received a grant from FCRA; langars have been exempt from GST, and 120 crore had been spent on the completion of the Kartarpur corridor.
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/bjp-thanks-pm-modi-for-steps-taken-to-revive-economy-101636278826158.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]