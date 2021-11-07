BJP thanks PM Modi for measures taken to revive the economy | Latest India News

The Bharatiya Janata Party thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for his foresight and efforts to get the country’s economy back on track after the setback of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the prime minister was thanked at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Sunday for the decisive decision-making that ensured free food for 8 million people every month after the start of the Covid pandemic.

All former party presidents congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In our country, the consumption of masks and PPE kits, oxygen and medicines has increased and every effort has been spared by the Union government to foresee an increase in consumption. In January 2020 we had the first [Covid-19] positive case and nowhere in the world nobody knew what to do; in nine months the working groups intensified, the PM visited the laboratories and encouraged the scientists and the result is that 30% of the population received both doses [of anti- Covid vaccines] and the [World Health Organization] WHO has given the green light to COVAXIN made in India, he said.

BJPs NEC meets after two years. It is the key decision-making body of the party comprising the chief ministers of the states governed by the BJP, the presidents of state units and other officials.

Whenever there has been a tragedy of this magnitude, the economy is disrupted, transport is affected and hunger strikes, the biggest challenge is meeting the need for food, but due to the foresight of the people. PM, we rolled out the biggest food program that gave 80 crore people ration each month, including 5kg of grains and pulses, he said.

He said the decisions taken by the Union government had helped put the economy back on track and businesses were growing. The biggest example is the increase in the collection of the GST, Pradhan said.

Pradhan said the party used technology platforms for the first time, allowing 218 of the 342 members to be virtually present at the NEC meeting. Party veterans LK Advani and MM Joshi had also joined from their respective residences.

The NEC also thanked the Prime Minister for the repeal of Article 370 of Jammu and Kashmir and the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

When the CAA has been adopted; people were saying all kinds of things. when the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the prime minister’s foresight proved to be correct. The categories [of eligible people under the law] we planned to help, got constitutional security, he said. India is committed to accelerating citizenship for persecuted minorities in neighboring countries, including Sikhs in Afghanistan.

While the government has been unable to break the deadlock over the three contentious farm laws that have led to farmer protests for more than a year and could impact its electoral fortunes in states such as Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, Pradhan said the government was sensitive to the Sikh community as well as farmers.

People are saying a lot about the agitation of the farmers. In 2014, farmers obtained 23,000 crore in the budget, however, in the last budget the amount reached 123,000 crores. The MSP [minimum support price] of all agricultural products has been increased and the government has shown the highest responsibility, he said.

Discuss measures taken to address the concerns of Sikhs in particular; Pradhan said the Modi government did four main things, the gurudwara received a grant from FCRA; langars have been exempt from GST, and 120 crore had been spent on the completion of the Kartarpur corridor.