The glowing image China’s top leader Xi Jinping welcomes visitors to museum exhibits celebrating decades of the country’s growth. Biographers of the Communist Party have told with adoration his ascension, although he gave no sign of retreating. The most recent official history of the party devotes more than a quarter of its 531 pages to its nine years in office.

No Chinese leader in recent times has been more obsessed with history and his place in it than Mr. Xi, and as he nears a pivotal moment in his reign, that preoccupation with the past is now over. at the heart of its political program. A high level Meet The opening in Beijing on Monday will issue a resolution formally reassessing the party’s 100-year history that is likely to cement its status as a historic leader alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

Though ostensibly about historical issues, the Central Committee’s resolution on sacred mandates for public officials will shape Chinese politics and society for decades to come.

The background document on the past of parties, only the third of its kind, will certainly become the center of an intense campaign of indoctrination. It will dictate how the authorities teach modern Chinese history in textbooks, movies, TV shows, and classrooms. It will embolden the censors and the police who enforce sharp laws against anyone who mocks or even questions the communist cause and its martyrs. Even in China, where the party’s power is almost absolute, it will remind officials and citizens that Mr. Xi defines their time and demands their loyalty.