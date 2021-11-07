Politics
Xi Jinping is rewriting China’s history
The glowing image China’s top leader Xi Jinping welcomes visitors to museum exhibits celebrating decades of the country’s growth. Biographers of the Communist Party have told with adoration his ascension, although he gave no sign of retreating. The most recent official history of the party devotes more than a quarter of its 531 pages to its nine years in office.
No Chinese leader in recent times has been more obsessed with history and his place in it than Mr. Xi, and as he nears a pivotal moment in his reign, that preoccupation with the past is now over. at the heart of its political program. A high level Meet The opening in Beijing on Monday will issue a resolution formally reassessing the party’s 100-year history that is likely to cement its status as a historic leader alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.
Though ostensibly about historical issues, the Central Committee’s resolution on sacred mandates for public officials will shape Chinese politics and society for decades to come.
The background document on the past of parties, only the third of its kind, will certainly become the center of an intense campaign of indoctrination. It will dictate how the authorities teach modern Chinese history in textbooks, movies, TV shows, and classrooms. It will embolden the censors and the police who enforce sharp laws against anyone who mocks or even questions the communist cause and its martyrs. Even in China, where the party’s power is almost absolute, it will remind officials and citizens that Mr. Xi defines their time and demands their loyalty.
It is about creating a new time landscape for China around the Communist Party and Xi, in which he rides the wave of the past into the future, said. Geremie R. Barm, Chinese historian based in New Zealand. It is not really a resolution on past history, but a resolution on future leadership.
In praising Xi, the move will bolster his authority ahead of a party convention at the end of next year, in which he is very likely to win another five-year term at the helm. The acclaim orchestrated around the landmark document, which could be released a few days after the Central Committee meeting ends on Thursday, will help deter any questioning of Mr. Xis’ case.
Xi, 68, has been China’s most powerful ruler for decades, and he has won widespread public support to tackle corruption, reduce poverty, and project Chinese strength into the world. Still, party insiders seeking to blunt Mr. Xis’ dominance ahead of Congress could be targeting early mismanagement of the Covid pandemic or damaging tensions with the United States.
Especially after the resolution, such criticism can amount to heresy. In preparation for this week’s meeting, articles in Peoples Daily, the party’s main newspaper, praised Mr. Xi as a leader in overcoming the pandemic and other crises. The comments elated him as the inflexible leader needed at such perilous times, when China’s rise could be threatened by domestic economic risks or hostility from the United States and other Western powers.
Xi Jinping is undoubtedly the central figure controlling the flow of history, one reads in a Xinhua article, the official news agency, on the next resolution.
The resolution will likely offer a comprehensive overview of modern China that will help justify Xi’s policies by giving them the gravity of historic fate.
Mao led the country to stand up against oppression, Deng brought prosperity, and now Mr. Xi is propelling the nation into a new era of national strength, according to the step-by-step description of the rise of modern China which is presented in party documents. and is likely to be included in the resolution.
In the coming years, Xi’s priorities focus on reducing wealth inequalities through a common prosperity agenda, decreasing China’s dependence on imported technologies, and continuing to modernize. of his army to prepare for a potential conflict.
Xi’s conception of history provides an ideological framework that justifies increasing levels of party intervention in politics, economics and foreign policy, said Kevin Rudd, a former Australian prime minister who speaks Chinese and has had long meetings with Xi.
For Xi, defending the revolutionary heritage of the Chinese Communist Party also appears to be a personal quest. He has repeatedly expressed concern that as China moves further and further away from its revolutionary roots, officials and citizens are at increasing risk of losing faith in the party.
To destroy a country, you must first eradicate its history, Mr. Xi said, citing a 19th-century Confucian scholar.
Mr. Xis’ father, Xi Zhongxun, served as a senior official under Mao and Deng, and the family suffered years of persecution after Mao turned on the elder Mr. Xi. Instead of becoming disillusioned with the revolution like many of his contemporaries, the young Mr. Xi has remained loyal to the party and argued that defending his Red heritage is essential to its survival.
He has this visceral notion that as the son of a revolutionary, Xi Zhongxun, that he cannot just let the revolution go away, said Rudd, now chairman of the Asian Society.
Xi also often cited the Soviet Union as a warning to China, arguing that it collapsed in part because its leaders failed to stamp out critical accounts of historic nihilism of purges, political persecutions and missteps that have eaten away at faith in the communist cause.
The new resolution will reflect this defensive pride of the party. While the headlines of the previous two historic resolutions said they were about problems or issues, Mr Xis will talk about the party’s main historical achievements and experiences, according to a preparatory meeting. last month.
The resolution will present the 100-year history of the party as a story of heroic sacrifice and success, a drumbeat of preliminary articles in the party media says. Traumatic times like famine and purges will fall more into a blurred background that is recognized but not elaborated.
Xi sees history as a tool to be used against the greatest threats to the Chinese Communist Party regime, said Joseph Torigian, an assistant professor at the American University who studied Mr. Xi and his father. He is also someone who sees that the competing narratives of history are dangerous.
Many Chinese embrace the proud version of his party past and credit him with improving their lives. In 2019, there was 1.4 billion visits at the Revolutionary Red Tour Museums and Memorials, and Mr. Xi make a point to go to such places during his travels. A village where Mr. Xi worked for seven years has become a site of organized political pilgrimages.
Teaching revolutionary traditions must begin with toddlers, Xi said in 2016, according to a recently published collection of his comments on the topic. Infuse red genes into the bloodstream and immerse our hearts in them.
By creating a landmark resolution, Xi is emulating his two most powerful and officially revered predecessors. Mao oversaw a resolution in 1945 that marked his authority over the party. Deng supervised one in 1981 who recognized the destruction of Maos decades later while defending his revered status as the founder of the People’s Republic. And the two resolutions put an end to political conflicts and uncertainty.
They were creating a common framework, a common vision of the past and the future among the party elite, said Daniel Leese, a historian at the University of Freiburg in Germany who studies modern China. If you don’t unify the thinking of the people in the circles of power about the past, it is very difficult to be on the same page about the future.
Throughout this year, Chinese officials have already gone through an indoctrination program on Mr. Xi’s views on history. And the main texts of the campaign seem to be a taste of the decision to come, especially the new Brief history of 531 pages Of the party.
This story extensively celebrates Mr. Xis’ successes in reducing corruption, reducing poverty, and developing China’s technological capabilities. His response to the Covid pandemic, which began in China in late 2019, has shown acute insight and resolute decision-making, he says.
The new resolution is likely to praise Mao and Deng while indicating that only Mr. Xi has the answers for China’s new era of rising power, said Susanne Weigelin-Schwiedrzik, retired professor at the University of Vienna studying the use of history by parties.
He’s like a sponge who can take all the good things from the past, which he thinks is good about Mao and Deng, and he can pull them all together, she said of Mr. Xi’s portrayal. in parties. In this story, she said, he is the end of China’s history. He has reached a level that cannot be exceeded.
Liu Yi contributed to the research.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/11/07/world/asia/china-xi-jinping.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]