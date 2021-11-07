Senior leaders praise Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to administer over 100 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine









New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leaders on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts at the National Executive Committee meeting for taking a milestone by administering more than 100 crore doses of COVID-vaccine 19 in the country.

Senior leaders including BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Piyush Goyal greeted Prime Minister Modi at the National Executive Meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ) with a huge garland of flowers.

Bharatiya Janata party leader JP Nadda praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the “bold move” to lockdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic and for addressing the economic challenges that stem from it.

Addressing the inaugural address of the first national executive committee after the outbreak of the Covid pandemic, Nadda said: “The decision to impose the lockdown was taken by Prime Minister Modi and within three months of the lockdown all essential facilities have been made available to people across the country.The methodology applied to fight Covid includes three Ts-Track, Test and Treat.

The Prime Minister thanked the party leaders present at the NDMC Convention Center.

India made history on October 21, 2021, crossing the billion mark in COVID-19 vaccination – accomplished in just nine months after the vaccination program launched on January 16.

With the administration of 28.40,174 doses of vaccine in the past 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage has exceeded 108.21 crore (1.08,21,66,365) according to provisional reports up to 7 a.m. Sunday morning, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The sustained and collaborative efforts of the Center and the States, UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases reported for 133 consecutive days now.

Senior party leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi also virtually attend the meeting. Previously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been received by party chairman JP Nadda on the spot.

The meeting of the national executive committee is also expected to deliberate on recent poll results and decide on the strategy for parliamentary elections in seven states next year. (ANI)

