



Donald Trump returned to Saturday Night Live an entire year after Alec Baldwin retired the role.

Baldwin regularly played the former president on the American skit show, but found himself elated to lose his job after Trump was defeated in the 2020 presidential election by Joe Biden.

SNL has now decided to bring Trump back, with new cast member James Austin Johnson playing the role.

Johnson, a skilled impressionist who also plays Biden, appeared in the open chill of the final episode (November 6), presented by Estate star Kieran Culkin.

The skit saw Johnsons Trump ranting over topics ranging from the new movie Dune to Chris Pratt, who was criticized this week for a crass Instagram post in which he thanked his wife for giving him a healthy daughter.

Many felt the message was callous to Faris, 44, and their son Jack, nine.

Jack was born prematurely, with Faris having previously said their son was born only three pounds and 12 ounces and spent his first month in the NICU.

Johnsons Trump called the new Marvel Eternals movie horrible, adding: It was too diverse and no one wants to see it.

SNL brought back Donald Trump but without Alec Baldwin

(Youtube)

Baldwin won an Emmy for playing Trump on SNL.

Hours after Trump lost the election to Biden in November 2020, he played the character one last time, announcing: As anyone who died midway on Tuesday knows, I was re-elected President of the United States .

This referred to the fact that Trump has repeatedly refused to accept defeat and made numerous unsubstantiated claims that the election results were rigged.

