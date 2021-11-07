Iain Macwhirter: Sleaze sticks and Boris Johnson is now up to his neck

Sleaze. The word has never been properly defined. Strictly speaking, this is a kind of low-quality fabric produced by cotton mills in Silesia in the 19th century. In politics, it means a kind of moral turpitude. A desire to exploit the public service for private ends which stops before real crime.

Sleaze became indelibly linked, or “amalgamated” to use the word of the day, with the Conservative Party in the 1990s.

This was one of the main factors in the downfall of Conservative Prime Minister John Major. Its MPs were found not only to take money for questions, but almost always offered to act as mercenaries for business interests. This led to the Nolan Inquiry and the Committee on Standards in Public Life.

Now history is repeating itself like a joke. Boris Johnson single-handedly reignited one of the Tory’s biggest negatives since Theresa May called them a “bad party” in 2002. By attempting to defend the indefensible trade lobbying of one of his MPs – then without it. defend – the prime minister has made his administration appear both corrupt and incompetent.

The case has been compared to Dominic Cummings’ trip to Durham during Covid, but it’s far worse than this episode. Cummings was at least trying to protect his family. Owen Paterson was just protecting his bank balance. Promoting the interests of private business in parliament is not only against the rules. It is one of the worst offenses a member can commit. Mr Paterson had been caught in the act of lobbying for rights from companies paying him £ 100,000 a year.

Many voters were surprised to learn that MPs are still allowed to earn large sums from private companies. MPs receive £ 82,000, plus expenses, from the taxpayer. When it increases next year, it will be three times the UK average wage. Not surprisingly, there are new accusations of parliamentary moonlighting.

After all, private companies are not stupid. They pay MPs to defend their interests. And even if there is no formal lobbying of ministers, there is still a potential conflict of interest. It is extremely difficult to justify lucrative involvement with business ventures.

We may have indeed seen the last of this gravy train.

Because the management of this scandal can only be described as a political and reputational disaster – and Boris Johnson is up to his neck.

His ex-consigliere, Dominic Cummings, likes to call the Prime Minister “the caddy”. Last week it finally derailed. Boris Johnson’s worst character flaws were on public display.

His impetuous and thoughtless decision making; his lack of respect for the rules; his irresponsible cronyism.

After ordering his MPs to back a three-line whip, effectively eliminating the standards committee that oversees MP lobbying activities, he changed his mind overnight. The hapless Head of the House, Jacob Rees-Mogg, was sent to the dispatch box to perform a screaming U-turn.

“The case of Owen Paterson and the reform of the standards committee should not have been confused,” said Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi. “Conflated” seems to be a euphemism for a copper-bottomed ball.

Mr Johnson’s turnaround may have been no stranger to furious criticism of the Paterson affair in normally Tory-backed newspapers like the Daily Mail. Even the Daily Telegraph, which had expressed some sympathy for Mr Paterson, whose wife committed suicide in June, was deeply unhappy.

Tory newspapers quickly lost faith in Johnson anyway. Its high public spending, its anti-manifesto tax hikes and its evangelical environmentalist are not to the liking of mainstream conservatives. In addition, it was the Daily Telegraph that 10 years ago exposed the “duck house” spending scandal that led to a tightening of the current rules.

It was then found that MPs were spending thousands of taxpayer pounds on moats, second mortgages and lavish furnishings. Several went to jail. Since then, there has been a culture of zero tolerance in Parliament.

This is for the very obvious reason that voters’ respect for politics and politicians never fully recovered from the spending affair.

Kathryn Stone, the Independent Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, arguably treats offenders harshly – she has to. Either way, voters might well think that a 30-day suspension from Parliament, which was Mr. Paterson’s sentence, is a fairly light hit on the fingers. He was crazy he hadn’t accepted it. Today, following his resignation, he is suspended for life from Parliament.

The former Secretary of State for Northern Ireland insisted his lobbying was motivated by genuine public interest reasons.

One of the companies that paid him, Randox, had discovered health risks associated with the use of antibiotics in supermarket milk. He informed the Food Standards Agency, which was in line with the rules. What was not were his subsequent attempts to promote Randox in the most “blatant” manner, according to the parliamentary standards committee report. He has repeatedly approached ministers and officials on behalf of Randox and another company, Lynn’s Country Foods.

It is so reminiscent of the 1990s that I was surprised by Mr. Paterson’s brash neck. I participated in the Nolan commission hearings on sleaze in 1994/5 when I was a member of the parliamentary journalists lobby. I remember members telling me bluntly that their paid lobbying actually benefits politics. They said he brought “real world” business perspectives to Parliament. The presumption then was that no one could live on their parliamentary salaries and that they were in fact doing a public service.

Some MPs saw themselves as lawyers – available for hire to anyone with the money. And it wasn’t just the Conservatives. Former Labor Transport Secretary Stephen Byers was actually recorded telling a bogus customer that he was available as “some kind of taxi for hire”.

But it was the Tories who elevated lobbying to an art form with “cash for questions”. It was revealed that MPs were taking up to £ 2,000 per time to ask questions in the House of Commons. MP Neil Hamilton has been accused by Harrods boss Mohamed al-Fayed of receiving his cash in brown envelopes. Tatton’s MP and his wife also took advantage of a free vacation at the Ritz in Paris.

To calm the fires, John Major set up the Nolan investigation. It was too late to save his government, but the Committee on Public Life Standards is still going strong. Its chairman, Lord Evans, wasted no time in condemning Mr Paterson’s lobbying.

Lord Nolan spawned the Seven Principles of Public Life, to be applied to all public servants. They are: altruism, integrity, objectivity, responsibility, openness, honesty and leadership. Needless to say, the current administration would have difficulty switching from camel to needle on all but the seventh. Boris Johnson certainly has a leadership capacity, at least when it comes to winning the election. But he will pass on honesty, integrity and the like.

It was a pivotal week for Boris Johnson – the moment the joke stopped being funny. He was exposed not only as a risk taker, but also as a rule breaker.

And with the sleaze, the mud usually sticks.