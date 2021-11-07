Taiwan attacks China by promising to eliminate major economic poles | World | New





Taiwanese lawmaker Wang Ting-yu blasted Xi Jinping over threats from China to invade his country. A member of Taiwan’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee told Express.co.uk the “philosophy” behind defending the island in the event of all-out war. Wang Ting-yu warned that any attempt to annex Taiwan by brutal military force would cost both time and lives.

Mr. Wang told Express.co.uk: “It’s never enough in Taiwan … “A country like China is huge with capital, money, resources and they have a strong relationship with international society. “In Taiwan, we have 23 million people here and we play an important role in the supply chain. “However, we know that we can’t get fair deal and trade with the world, in some cases we can’t even call ourselves Taiwan.

He added: “We understand that we are not naive, we have to survive and then develop, then we can do anything we want. “So we are survivors, we have the capacity for resilience, so we know we have to make China think before it moves. “They must understand that if they dare to invade Taiwan, they will lose their important economic zone near the seaside and we must make them understand that he cannot invent Taiwan successfully, or according to their announcement in a few days, that ‘ is impossible. “It takes time, it takes resources, it takes lives, so we have to make Taiwan a hedgehog.

“So since 2013, China has been trying to increase the integration of air force, navy, their capabilities, they invest a lot of budget in their air force and navy. “So since then they have been using their fighter jets, their bombers, their ships to harass Taiwan more aggressively, so for Taiwan, the Chinese Communist threat is a kind of everyday life. “However, we understand that China is gaining capacity day by day, so we have to be careful, we have to watch their movements closely.” He added: “Now the real danger in this region is the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) soldiers, they are too competent, they are too arrogant.”

