Pakistan does relatively better amid global inflation (PM)





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday that there was an “unprecedented” rise in commodity prices across the world following the Covid-induced lockdowns, but Pakistan “was still doing relatively much better “.

While an unprecedented rise in commodity prices internationally has negatively impacted most countries around the world following Covid lockdowns, Pakistan mashaAllah has fared relatively much better. : //t.co/KCKt8RipNs

– Imran Khan (mImranKhanPTI) November 7, 2021

As Pakistan grapples with high inflation, the Prime Minister shared a YouTube video made by a government spokesperson who said Pakistan’s economic indicators were positive despite a record increase in prices for essentials.

In the video, spokesman for Finance Minister Muzzamil Aslam claimed that those who criticized the collapsing economy had nothing substantial in their criticism. He said it was true that the prices of basic necessities had seen an unprecedented rise, but it was due to a rise in prices across the world.

The spokesperson said economic indicators were showing an upward trend. According to Aslam, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said in its report that between September and October, there was a 3.9% increase in food inflation.

Read The price of sugar climbs to Rs 160 per kilo

He said the world grain index rose 3.2%, adding that prices for edible oils rose 9.6% in October. There had been a 2.6% increase in dairy prices in October, he said, citing the report.

He said the Pakistani economy was growing despite all these obstacles. Pakistani exports “have deteriorated over the past eight years,” the government official said. However, in October, exports posted an increase of 17.5%; while in July-October, they increased by 25%, he added.

Pakistan’s textile exports in the first months of the current fiscal year, according to the spokesperson, amount to $ 6 billion. He said Pakistan’s exports could reach $ 35 billion this year due to a record increase in textile exports.

Speaking on taxes, he said tax collection had seen a “37% increase” due to an “increase in income”. He said there had been an 81 percent increase in cotton production. He said non-oil imports also fell 12.5% ​​in October.

He said a 12.25% increase in industrial growth was seen in August, adding that companies also saw a 21% increase in profits. He said there will be record sugar production this year. The spokesperson said that food prices would also be reduced very soon.

According to the government spokesperson, the government cannot control rising prices on the international market because all it can do is “cut taxes”.

“Food surplus countries”

Financial adviser Shaukat Tarin also shared the video on his Twitter account. According to the advisor, the economy “by all accounts is on the rise”, as the data shows.

He said Pakistan was a “sugar surplus country”, adding that it also produced “a huge surplus of rice, corn and cotton”.

