In Bali, the support seems to reward RI Satu





Denpasar (bisnisbali.com) Based on a number of surveys, Ganjar Pranowo has consistently been in the highest position of eligibility as a presidential candidate in 2024. This condition has become the basis for a number of items in Bali that were present to declare the Bali line. DPD for his support to the Governor of Central Java to become the next President of the Republic of Indonesia after the Joko Widodo leadership in 2024. Bali Line DPD Chairman Dewa Nyoman Budiasa, accompanied by Regional Secretary Pande Putu Yadnya and Bali Line Treasurer Jro Putu Oka, explained that Indonesia has made a number of progress under Joko’s leadership. Widodo. To continue this achievement, he felt the need for a decent and capable figure for the achievement of the welfare of the people. And we believed and determined the figure of Ganjar Pranowo to continue the fight, ”said Dewa Nyoman Budiasa during the statement of DPD Ganjar RI Satu (Garis) Bali, Sunday (7/10) at Taman Jepun Palace, Denpasar. The Bali Line declaration was made earlier as at the time of the national declaration of “Ganjar RI Satu” which was scheduled for November 10 in Bali, Galungan was detained. “So it’s because we have a ceremony, so we have to make a statement first,” said Dewa Budiasa. This statement was followed by the ranks of management and supporters, and the management of Garis in Bali was formed at branch level all over Bali. Dewa Budiasa said Garis volunteers are spread across all levels of society. “The line is open to all groups, so various groups including supporters and party leaders are joining here,” he added. He considered the future leaders of the nation to be very important and should be properly prepared. After Jokowi, who else will be chasing him. “Therefore, we must ensure that this accomplishment continues. We hope that in the future the community will play an active role, they should not be apathetic and pragmatic, ”he explained. For this reason, Dewa Budiasa invites all levels to join this universal voluntary guard so that they can later continue to lead this nation with more gusto. “And we agree that the figure is Ganjar who can continue this. We have to support each other, ”said Dewa Budiasa. He saw that Ganjar’s figure was very precise and heavy, Ganjar also liked diversity and culture, so he was considered able to maintain this NKRI. * rah

