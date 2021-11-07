Jemima Khan cuts ties with Crown over Dianas’ treatment in recent years | The crown





Jemima Khan, a close friend of Princess Diana, withdrew from the Netflixs The Crown script because the story was not treated with as much respect or compassion as she had hoped, she declared.

Khan said she was brought in to help series creator Peter Morgan write the screenplay for the fifth series, which includes the years leading up to Diana’s death in a car crash in Paris in 1997.

Khan, a well-connected film and television producer, was part of Diana’s social circle at the time. She never spoke publicly about their friendship but, she told the Sunday Times: It was really important to me that the last years of my friends’ lives were described with precision and compassion, as it never happened. is not always produced in the past.

These years include Diana’s romances with heart surgeon Hasnat Khan and Dodi Fayed, the son of billionaire owner of Harrods, Mohamed Al Fayed. There was also Panorama’s interview with Martin Bashir when, referring to Camilla Parker Bowles, Diana said: Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit overcrowded.

Khan said that once she realized the stories were going in a direction she didn’t agree with, she requested that all of her contributions be removed and asked not to have credit from writing.

In 2019, Peter Morgan asked me to co-write on the fifth series of The Crown, especially the episodes that involved Princess Dianas in the last years before her death, she said. After much thought, having never spoken publicly about any of this before, I decided to contribute.

We worked together on the plan and scripts from September 2020 through February 2021. When our co-writing deal wasn’t honored, and when I realized that this particular script wouldn’t necessarily be told with so much respect or compassionate as I had hoped, I requested that all my contributions be removed from the series and refused credit.

The next series is expected in November 2022. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, who rose to prominence after her portrayal of Jordan Baker in Baz Luhrmanns’ film The Great Gatsby and later The Night Manager and Tenet, will play Diana, succeeding to Emma Corrin.

Filming for the series began in July, with Dominic West taking over from Josh OConnor as Prince Charles. Imelda Staunton succeeded Olivia Colman as Queen, Jonathan Pryce replaced Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville succeeded Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Jonny Lee Miller as John Major and Bertie Carvel as Tony Blair are also cast.

Khan is the daughter of the late Eurosceptic financier Sir James Goldsmith, the sister of former minister Zac Goldsmith and the ex-wife of Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.

In a statement to the Sunday Times, a spokesperson for The Crown said: Jemima Khan has been a friend, fan and avid supporter of The Crown since season one. She has been part of a large network of knowledgeable and varied sources who have provided a great deal of background information to our writers and scholars, providing context for the drama that is The Crown. She was never hired as a screenwriter on the series.

