Joe Bidens’ best hope for power is Trump, the ogre under the bed | Michael cohen





If there is one truism in modern American politics, it is that good fortune is a passing thing. Almost a year to the day after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, his Democratic Party received a heavy blow on election day 2021.

In Virginia, former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe lost to Republican nominee Glenn Youngkin as Republicans won all statewide races and took control of the state house of delegates. . In New Jersey, outgoing governor Phil Murphy barely held on in a state that left Biden by 16 points. Meanwhile, the powerful Democratic President of the New Jersey State Senate was beaten by a Republican truck driver who only spent several thousand dollars on his campaign.

Does that mean Biden is blooming and America is on its way to another Trump presidency? It’s too early to tell, but it doesn’t sound great to Democrats, even though the House passed the $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday. While social media is replete with searing criticism of why the party underperformed in Virginia and New Jersey, the reality is more dull. For 40 years, the presidents party candidate has been defeated in Virginia’s gubernatorial election. From that point of view, McAuliffe’s defeat in Virginia was the expected result.

Additionally, the president’s approval ratings are having a ripple effect on party candidates, and right now Biden is deeply unpopular. His approval ratings, at this point in his presidency, are the lowest in modern poll history, with the exception of one former President Donald Trump. It’s not a good company to keep.

Since late August, Biden has been rocked by one bad news after another. The image of a despicable US withdrawal from Afghanistan has cast a veil over his presidency and punctured his aura of competence. As Covid vaccinations stabilized, cases began to rise again, forcing many Americans, who just a few months ago believed the pandemic would be over soon, to return to masking and social distancing. Meanwhile in Washington, Democrats argued with each other over Bidens’ size to rebuild a better agenda, and the president who ran over his ability to get things done in Washington looked like a helpless bystander.

In short, this White House has not had a good story to tell for months and in Virginia and New Jersey they have paid the price. But if there’s a silver lining for Democrats, it’s that the midterm elections are a year away and it’s time to turn the boat around.

Its legislative platform may sound like a winner, but voters don’t always reward the ruling party for getting things done

Despite all the fuss in Congress over the president’s massive multibillion-dollar spending, a second major bill is also likely to pass, joining the infrastructure bill.

The second would spend about $ 1.75 billion on much-needed social protection programs, including universal pre-kindergarten grants for child care, expansion of Medicare benefits for the elderly, and Medicare coverage for the lesser citizens. poorer and, potentially, billions for the first country. paid family and medical leave program. Half a trillion dollars is also earmarked for tackling climate change. Passing the two bills will not only delight Democratic voters, but could spur economic growth.

While September was the worst month for Covid cases and deaths since vaccines became readily available, there was a significant drop in new cases in October. More than 70% of eligible adults are now fully immunized and vaccines for children aged five to 11 were rolled out last week.

However, the combination of strong economic growth, a return to pre-pandemic normality and legislative success will not guarantee political success. Indeed, the same traditional political forces that contributed to the Democrats’ underperformance on Tuesday will weigh on the party next year.

Historically, the ruling party has been bombed in midterm elections, losing an average of 26 seats in the House. With the Democrats holding a very slim majority in the House, it’s hard to imagine the party overtaking this story. And while Bidens’ legislative agenda may seem like a winner for Democrats, voters don’t always reward the ruling party for getting things done, especially if they don’t feel like it. The 63 House Democrats who lost their seats in 2010, months after Obamacare was passed, can attest to this.

Democrats also face a larger set of structural problems: a constitutional system that favors small rural states (usually won by Republicans); a rival political party that restricts voting rights and aggressively manipulates the cards of Congress to retain power; and an energetic Republican electorate.

In the end, what should perhaps be of most concern to Democrats about Tuesday’s election was that their voters came in droves, but they couldn’t get over the huge Republican enthusiasm.

All of that could change in 2022, when Trump is likely to play a bigger role and Democratic candidates can use him as a foil to attack Republicans. In fact, one of the likely reasons Youngkin prevailed in Virginia is because he was able to distance himself from Trump and it was difficult for McAuliffe to link him to the ex-president. It may be harder to do for Republican congressional candidates, many of whom regularly brag about their support for Trump.

Trump is likely to remain the gift that continues to give Democrats the living, breathing bogeyman under the bed that keeps their constituents awake at night. As much as Democrats may want to present their legislative agenda, the specter of Trump could be their most effective strategy to maintain power and is possibly Bidens’ best hope for re-election. Structural obstacles to electoral success will remain, however, especially as Senate Democrats, led by West Virginia’s JJoe Manchin, appear unwilling to enact the kind of sweeping political reforms that would undo them. Moreover, the Republicans’ brazen assault on democratic standards and voting rights is likely to continue. The short-term road ahead for Democrats is strewn with pitfalls.

Yet, as John Maynard Keynes said, in the long run we’re all dead and if Trump is the path to Democratic success, so be it. After all, there is another important truism in any policy winning is better than losing.

