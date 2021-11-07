Indonesia provides UA $ 44.6 billion pledge





BKPM is ready to step up to realize the grand vision of both countries. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Minister of Investment and Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia accompanied President Joko Widodo to the Indonesia-United Arab Emirates (UAE) Business Forum on Thursday 4/11 in Dubai. This business meeting brought together nine companies UEA who already have an interest investment in Indonesia both for new investment and for expansion. President Joko Widodo told the forum that the Indonesian government will continue to commit to swallow and stop the export of raw mineral products to international markets. “We will continue to ban the export of raw mineral products, after aluminum and nickel, perhaps later copper, so that investors can build value-added industries in Indonesia,” he said. stated in an official statement issued by BKPM on Sunday (7/11). The president said that three development sectors in Indonesia could be prioritized for cooperation between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). First, the construction of the new capital of Indonesia. Second, investment in the energy transition sector. Third, trade through the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Continuing the leadership of President Jokowi, Bahlil expressed his readiness to welcome UAE investments by emphasizing three points. The first is investing in renewable energy, the second is investing in building an industry based on good environmental management, and the third is investing with good collaboration. “In order to react quickly to realize the concept of joint investment between Indonesia and the PEA, we have been ordered to take care of all issues related to licenses and other facilitations necessary for PEA investors in Indonesia. Under the leadership of the president and the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, we will accelerate the realization of the grand vision of the two countries, ”Bahlil said. PEA Energy and Industry Minister Suhail Mohammed Al Mazrouei, who represents the UAE government, expressed appreciation for the very close relationship between the two leaders, who are like brothers. Suhail said the UAE wanted to cooperate with Indonesia, not only because Indonesia is large with the largest Muslim community, but Indonesia has the capacity, resources and strategic position. acceleration to realize the grand vision of the two countries The new capital of Indonesia. In addition, he said, the UAE has seen the interest of the private sector. “We need the guidance of President Jokowi and the ranks of ministers so that our engagement can be carried out properly,” he said. Several companies present expressed their commitment to invest in Indonesia completing the B2B (business-to-business) agreement that had been exchanged in front of the leaders of the two countries. Among those who expressed their commitments were Al Dahra Group (dairy products), Yas Holding (agriculture), Emirates Global Alumunium (aluminum smelters), Damac Properties (real estate) and AMEA Power (renewable energy). With a total investment commitment during the visit to UAE totaling US $ 44.6 billion, which includes the investment value of the MoU between Ministry of Investment / BKPM and Air Products of the United States of 15 billion US dollars. Based on the records of the Ministry of Investment / BKPM, the realization of UAE investments in Indonesia in January-September 2021 was US $ 7.8 million. Meanwhile, the UAE’s cumulative investment achievement in Indonesia from 2016 to the third quarter of 2021 reached US $ 250.7 million and was ranked 27th. UAE investments are dominated by the food crops and plantations sector with a total achievement of US $ 109.0 million (43.5%), and 71% of the UAE’s total investment achievement in Indonesia are located outside of Java.



