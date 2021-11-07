With a grip on the present, Xi Jinping aims for control of the Party’s past and future

The 20th Party Congress to be held in October next year will likely see him enter his third five-year term.

A major four-day Communist Party conclave that opens in Beijing on Monday is expected to further tighten President and Secretary-General Xi Jinping’s grip on China’s ruling party and mark its place in the party’s official history.

Xi, who took over in 2012, has already abolished mandates and ended the collective leadership model. The 20th Party Congress to be held in October next year will likely see him enter his third five-year term.

Monday’s closed-door meeting, known as the Sixth Plenum, is an annual gathering of the 370 members of the party’s Central Committee. Seven of these meetings take place during the five-year period between each Party Congress. The Sixth Plenum has traditionally held special significance as it focuses on party ideology. At the last sixth plenum five years ago, Xi was declared the core of the party, formalizing the dissolution of the collective leadership model that has been in place for more than two decades.

This plenum could be even bigger, according to Chinese press reports, noting that the party will pass what is called a landmark resolution. It would only be the third in 100 years of history, with the first adopted by Mao Zedong in 1945, signifying a diversion of Stalin’s ideological influence towards what is called Mao Zedong’s thought as the ideology of foreground for the party.

The second resolution of 1981, passed by Deng Xiaoping, marked the end of the Mao era, turned the page on the disasters of the Cultural Revolution and the excesses of Maoism, and launched what is called the era of reform and the opening.

Party media said that Mr. Xis’ rise marked the start of a third new era, and a transition from getting rich under Deng to becoming strong under Mr. Xi, a theme the plenum can focus on. ‘accent.

The party sees this new era as a reflection of China’s growing prosperity, strength and global influence, while critics of Mr. Xis see an era marked by reduced space for dissent against a backdrop of centralization of power at home, associated with more assertive behavior abroad, with rising tensions from Taiwan to India and the South China Sea.

Another theme that can be mentioned is what Xi called a push for common prosperity. As part of a wide range of measures implemented by regulators over the past year, the government has sought to curb the growing influence of large private companies, especially in the tech sector, the government has warned. against excessive incomes and increasing taxes on the rich; and limited a booming private education industry and real estate sector in an attempt to close the wealth gap.

The wider purpose of the plenum might be to cement Mr. Xis’ place in the party’s history and establish him as the greatest leader of the party, certainly since Deng and perhaps even on par with Mao. It would also pave the way for Mr. Xi, who is 68, to nominate his preferred candidates for the top positions as part of next year’s leadership change, when many senior officials, including Premier Li Keqiang , will retire.

Over the weekend, the state-run Xinhua News Agency published a lengthy profile of Mr. Xi that appeared in numerous newspapers in China, appearing to lay the groundwork for a major announcement in the coming week.

A landmark document will be presented at this important meeting – the resolution on the major achievements and historical experience of the CPC’s 100-year efforts, according to the report, adding that since his election as general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in november 2012, Xi was seen as a man of determination and action, a man of deep thoughts and feelings, a man who inherited a heritage but dares to innovate, and a man who has a vision turned towards the future and is committed to working tirelessly.

Under his leadership, China is becoming a powerful country and is now entering an era of strength, he said, adding that without a strong leadership core, the CCP would find it difficult to unify all the will of the parties. or to strengthen solidarity and unity between peoples. of all ethnic groups.

Prior to the meeting on Friday, Xi bestowed honors on national ethical models selected by the party from different walks of life. Among those he met was Qi Fabao, the commander of the PLA regiment involved in the June 2020 clashes in the Galwan Valley. The commander and four PLA soldiers who died in the clash, in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, were among those identified as the country’s ethical role models.