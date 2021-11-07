Updates from HT: BJP thanks Prime Minister Modi’s efforts to get the economy back on track and all the latest news | Latest India News





Here are the main news, analysis and opinions of the day. Find out about the latest news and other updates from the Hindustan Times. BJP thanks PM Modi for measures taken to revive the economy On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his foresight and efforts to get the country’s economy back on track after the setback of the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more Madhya Pradesh launches a weekly Covid-19 vaccination campaign from November 10 to strive for 100% coverage The government of Madhya Pradesh would organize a special vaccination campaign against the coronavirus (Covid-19) every Wednesday from November 10, with the aim of achieving 100% coverage of all eligible population by the end of This year. Read more Oppn raised many questions about vaccination, according to Sitharaman after BJP NEC meeting Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke at a press conference on Sunday following the national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata party, convened to discuss the party’s strategy ahead of the parliamentary elections in seven states scheduled for next year. Read more No room for Virat Kohli as Harbhajan Singh names his all-time T20 XI Veteran Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh picked his all-time T20 XI, which features four from the West Indies, three Indians and one from England, South Africa, Australia and Sri Lanka. He also chose MS Dhoni as the captain of his team. Read more Jeetendra reveals how Karwa Chauth’s ritual saved him from plane crash, says he lost co-star in tragedy Veteran actor Jeetendra, during an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, revealed how he narrowly escaped death. He explained that he was supposed to be on a flight to Chennai, but ultimately delayed his trip at the insistence of his wife, producer Shobha Kapoor. Read more Hyundai Creta facelift to break cover next week: what to expect Hyundai is set to drive the next generation Creta SUV at the upcoming GIIAS 2021 auto show in Indonesia next week. The Creta 2022 facelift will officially go out of cover on November 11 and is expected to hit Indian markets next year. Read more Do you have a hormonal imbalance? Signs to know and natural remedies for relief Many of us may not realize that there is a hormonal imbalance in our body. If you suffer from mood swings, notice changes in your sleep patterns, and have other symptoms like memory fog, constant fatigue, headaches, or digestive upset, it may indicate hormonal issues. Read more

