Prime Minister Imran takes note of the murder of Nazim Jokhio involving the PPP MPA





KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken note of the murder of Nazim Jakhio and called on the authorities to bring the killers to justice.

Reports citing sources said the prime minister in a telephone conversation asked Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to keep him updated on developments in the matter.

Governor Sindh speaking to the media after visiting the residence of the deceased said he came to meet with the bereaved family at the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan. I assure the family of Nazim Jakhio that the culprits implicated in the murder will be brought to justice, he said.

He further announced that the federal government would set up its own Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for a transparent investigation into the murder of the man allegedly tortured to death for recording a hunting expedition including Arab guests. a PPP legislator.

Ismail also dismissed an investigative team formed by provincial authorities to investigate the murder of Nazim Jakhio.

The PTI chief added that the federal government would provide all possible assistance to the heirs of the victims and bring the case to a logical conclusion.

Jakhio’s body was found on Wednesday at a farm owned by a Pakistani People’s Party deputy in Malir, Karachi.

The victim’s family claimed the deceased were threatened by influential people for filming them while they were illegally hunting. He was reportedly summoned to the farm for a meeting after a heated argument, but was allegedly tortured to death on the farm.

Meanwhile, a local court on Friday granted three-day pre-trial detention to MPA Jam Owais of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and two other defendants in the Nazim Jokhio murder case.

Officials said the PPP MPA named as an accused in the FIR surrendered to police last night. He pleaded for the accused to be handed over to the police in pre-trial detention for investigation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Nov-2021/pm-imran-takes-notice-of-nazim-jokhio-murder-involving-ppp-mpa

