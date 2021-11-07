Jokowi plans to ban copper ore exports





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi launched a speech to ban the export of copper ore or raw copper. He made the statement at the Indonesia-United Arab Emirates (PEA) Business Forum on Thursday, November 4, 2021 in Dubai. “We will continue to ban export mental mineral products. After aluminum and nickel, perhaps later copper. This is so that investors can build value-added industries in Indonesia, “Jokowi said, quoted in an official statement from the Ministry of Investment on Sunday, November 7, 2021. Jokowi said the Indonesian government will encourage endorsement and stop the export of raw mineral products to the international market. Previously, the Indonesian government had banned the export of nickel ore or nickel ore. Jokowi’s plan for Indonesia not to continue exporting raw materials has been conveyed on several occasions. Attending the inauguration of the PT HKML Battery Indonesia electric vehicle battery industrial factory in Karawang last September, Jokowi said Indonesia should not only become an exporter of raw materials, but also encourage its processing industry. . This effort is being made so that Indonesia can increase the added value of its economy. As the owner of the largest reserves of resources, Indonesia is in a position to become a producer of finished products. Based on data from the Central Statistics Agency, Indonesia’s copper ore exports in 2020 doubled from the previous year. In 2020, Indonesia’s nickel exports will reach 1.27 million tonnes. Meanwhile, in 2019, it was only 676,000 tonnes. The largest export of copper ore was to China, which reached 372.9 thousand tons. Next come Japan with 336.7 thousand tonnes and South Korea with 153.9 thousand tonnes. The largest export of copper ore over the past five years was in 2016. At that time, Indonesia exported 1.9 million tons of copper ore. Japan is Indonesia’s largest importer of copper ore with a total of 689.6 thousand tonnes. Also read: Before Jokowi-Erdogan meeting, PUPR and Turkish minister reached deal Always update the latest information. Watch the latest news and some news from Tempo.co on the Telegram “Tempo.co Update” channel. Click on https://t.me/tempodotcoupdate join. First you need to install the Telegram app.

